AUBURN — Three games into its season, Auburn hockey is still searching for its identity.
Against Whitesboro, the Maroons were victimized by a pair of big penalties.
Auburn was defeated by Whitesboro 6-0 Tuesday at Casey Park, with the Warriors converting half of their goals on special teams.
Two came with the Maroons serving major penalties, while the last came with Auburn on the power play in the final seconds of the game.
"The type of penalties we took were bad, but the biggest thing is that we need to know our identity," Auburn coach Mike Lowe said. "We've been talking about it all year. The way we played tonight is not the way that we can play. For us to be successful, we cannot play the style we played tonight."
The Maroons fell behind by two in the opening period. Whitesboro's Cole Martin opened the scoring less than seven minutes into the contest on an awkward deflection following a face-off inside Auburn's zone.
Whitesboro added another goal a few minutes later, only 14 seasons into a power play after Auburn was given a major penalty for checking from behind. The Maroons didn't allow another goal during that penalty kill, instead providing the more dangerous chances during that sequence despite being shorthanded, but still left the ice after the first period in a 2-0 hole.
Troy Chamberlain added to Whitesboro's lead midway through the second when a stuffed a wrap around attempt into the Auburn net.
The Warriors added three more goals in the third period to close out the game.
"There were parts of the game — I thought the second half of the second period was good," Lowe said. "We had some flow 5-on-5, had some pressure, created some opportunities, and that's what we need to do. That's how we need to play."
Auburn has now been shut out twice in its first three games, after only one shutout last season. The Maroons are still trying to find their way without the program's all-time leading scorer, Johnny Malandruccolo, who finished up his senior year last season.
Not having Malandruccolo doesn't change the systems that Lowe has implemented, and the longtime Auburn coach believes that smart play in the system should carry the team forward.
"There's no adjustment. Our system hasn't changed," Lowe said. "That's part of finding who we are. We have to get to the net, be willing to get to the dirty areas, and be willing to put our pride in our back pocket. We've gotta bring the lunch pale and bring the hard hat and get to work."
Goalies Jackson Siddall and Aaron Kowal split time in net. Siddall started and played until there were five minutes left in the second period, finishing with 14 saves. Kowal played the remaining time — about 20 minutes — and turned aside 11 shots.
Lowe expects the competition in goal to continue.
"Not everyone has multiple goalies," Lowe said. "There's been years I've only played one goalie. We have kids on our team that are ready and can play at this level, so they're gonna compete and push each other. Without competition, you get stagnant."
Auburn (1-2) travels to Cicero-North Syracuse on Friday.