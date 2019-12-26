AUBURN — Union Springs girls basketball coach Andy Kalet believes the strongest basketball teams are ones that play their best after halftime.
His Wolves did just that against Port Byron.
In the semifinals of the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament, Union Springs knocked off Port Byron 50-29 Thursday at Cayuga Community College.
The key for the Wolves was the third quarter. A tightly contested game for a majority of the first half, Union Springs held the Panthers to five points in the third, scoring 15 of its own, to pull away.
"Predominantly this year we have been a good third quarter team, which I feel is the start to a really good team" Kalet said. "When you come out in that third quarter and pick up where you left off, that's important. You can't come out flat. Every game this year we've been able to do that."
The dagger came in the final moments of the third quarter. With the clock winding down, the ball found its way to Payton Gilbert, and Gilbert's floater found the net before time expired.
The play that was drawn up during the previous timeout wasn't the one that led to those two points. Union Springs had to adjust on the fly, which Kalet says is another trait common among good basketball teams.
"The play broke down a little bit," Kalet said. "In the offseason we worked really hard at being basketball players, and not just running X's and O's. When you can adapt and adjust, it's another sign of kids playing well together, recognizing different opportunities and looking ahead of the play."
Renee Park was Union Springs' leading scorer, finishing with 19 points. Gilbert was right behind with 18.
Ava Mills was Port Byron's top scorer with 11 points, and Grace Ford added eight.
In the first quarter, it was Park and Mills that traded 3s to get the offenses going. Teammates during fall soccer season, Park and Mills both knocked down a pair of triples.
Park finished the opening quarter with nine as Union Springs was ahead 14-11. The rest of the first half remained within a single score for the most part, though the Wolves went to the locker room with an eight-point lead thanks to some late points.
In the second half, Union Springs outscored Port Byron 25-12.
Now the Wolves move on to the tournament championship to take on Weedsport in hopes of knocking off the five-time defending champs. If Union Springs is to triumph, it'll take more of the same play that was on display against the Panthers.
"They've got several good players and a strong nucleus," Kalet said. "We've got to come out and play good, solid defense, and try and slow down their go-to players. We've just gotta play a well-rounded defensive game and execute on the offensive end. If we work hard and don't make silly mistakes, I think it'll be a good basketball game."