DEWITT — The end was sudden.

Two teams that, for much of regulation, had no business playing in overtime, suddenly were faced with sudden death.

The final shot belonged to West Genesee and, much to the chagrin of an Auburn team that led for most of regulation, so did the final goal.

The Maroons lost 13-12 in overtime of the Section III, Class B girls lacrosse championship on Tuesday at Jamesville-DeWitt, denying Auburn its second section title in three years.

While Auburn's 2023 season will be looked upon with far more positives than negatives, in the immediate aftermath that's little consolation.

"I think it'll take time," Auburn coach Bill Dean said. "It seems every year when the season ends, it's just an abrupt thing."

Abrupt is an apt word. For much of regulation, Auburn seemed destined to clinch another championship and reach its first state tournament (No tournament was held in 2021 following Auburn's first section title, due to COVID-19).

Auburn took the lead, 5-4, with 5:43 left in the first half on Caroline Smith's fourth score of the game.

From that point through the remainder of regulation — over 35 minutes of game time — the Maroons either led or held a tie. Auburn's lead grew to as many as five early in the second half, and as late as the final two minutes still had the score in its favor.

No lead, though, was insurmountable. West Genny tied the score 12-12 with 58 seconds left on Molly Doran's fifth of the game. Then, as time expired in the first overtime, the Wildcats' Caraline Major corralled a rebound and put a bow on Auburn's season.

The final goal came after the Maroons held a man-advantage.

Auburn had two crucial opportunities to put the game away, one in the final minute of regulation and another to start overtime.

After West Genny tied the score in the last gasp of regulation, Auburn won the draw control and held possession for much of the remaining time to ensure the final shot.

The ensuing play was designed so that Smith would set a fake pick for Nat Long, then break open for the scoring chance. While the ball found its way there, the shot was knocked away at the moment of truth.

Another golden opportunity arrived early in overtime. Auburn's Dejah Evans-Murphy drew a foul on Sofia Snyder after she crossed the 30-yard mark in West Genesee territory, which put the Maroons on the man-advantage.

Auburn put the ball on Danielle Swietoniowski with two options: Force the defense to slide and find the open cutter, or clear out and afford the dangerous Swietoniowski a one-on-one against a West Genny defender.

That play also didn't come to fruition. West Genny forced a turnover with about a minute remaining. After multiple chances in the final seconds, the Wildcats converted the winner.

"Two good opportunities, we just didn't execute," Dean said. "That's just the way it goes sometimes."

Auburn loses multiple seniors to graduation. Long was among the team's leading scorers, while Indelicato took control of the cage over the last two games and was a steadying presence in goal.

While those losses can't be overstated, the Maroons will return a strong core that should contend for the Class B crown again in 2024, with veterans like Smith, Swietoniowski and Libby Leader all returning to form another effective attack.

The big game experience, while it didn't shake Auburn's way this time around, can only help matters.

"This season will ultimately benefit us, being in close games and being in this atmosphere. The plays that we let slip away, maybe we execute next time. There's no doubt we can do that," Dean said.

"These seniors have been a fantastic group, not just lacrosse-wise but personality-wise. Losing them is definitely a hit and they're going to be missed, but they're on to bigger and better things."