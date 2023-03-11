BINGHAMTON — The look on the faces of Moravia's opponent was that of frustration, as if every shot at the basket was a chore and every play at the rim a war.

Suffocating defenses will have that effect.

The Blue Devils are one step closer to the program's second state title, thanks to a win over Section III champion Dolgeville, 58-38, on Saturday in the NYSPHSAA Class C regional at Visions FCU Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton Saturday.

With the win, Moravia reaches its fourth state final under head coach Todd Mulvaney — and first since the program won the state title in 2017.

"It's surreal," junior forward Aiden Kelly said. "I remember growing up and coming to these games. Now it's me that's going to states. It's pretty cool."

While capable of matching most teams offensively, it was the Blue Devils' defense that won the day. Dolgeville entered Saturday's game averaging over 70 points per game (and over 77 points in four postseason games), while exceeding 80 on six occasions.

Defense, as the saying goes, wins championships. And in that respect it was Moravia that persevered, holding Dolgeville to its lowest-scoring game of the season.

That was accentuated by the efforts against Dolgeville's leading scorers Michael Blaskey (19.3 points per game) and Kamryn Comstock (14.5 points per game), who were held to five and eight points, respectively.

"The kids locked in and worked really hard all week on what we wanted to do. They bought into it and believed in it," Mulvaney said. "That was team defense on display, and they did a phenomenal job.

"We had to limit Blaskey and we had to limit Comstock. To hold them to five and eight says a lot about our kids. They really dialed it in and wanted stops. I think the key was that after they shot, we secured rebounds so they couldn't get two or three chances."

Moravia was also assisted by a hot start from Kelly, whose first quarter included a basket in the opening seconds, a 3-pointer on the Blue Devils' second possession, and an and-one midway through the opening frame.

His 10 first quarter points, in addition to a fast start from guard Kyler Proper (six points in the first) and a 3-pointer from Logan Bell had Moravia ahead 19-10 after eight minutes.

While the Blue Devils were held to nine points in the second quarter and 11 in the third, it made little difference. Dolgeville's offensive struggles persisted, and in the fourth quarter Moravia turned it on. The Blue Devils strung together their best offensive sequence of the game, pouring in 19 points — 10 of which came from sophomore Joe Baylor — in the final eight minutes to close the game.

"I didn't start off good in the first half," Baylor said. "Coaches told me at halftime I just needed to keep attacking. (Comstock) is a big guy obviously ... I just kept trying to finish the ball."

Kelly finished as Moravia's leading scorer with 17 points. The confident shooter said afterward he felt in a rhythm in his warm-up, and that carried over into the game.

His contributions, according to Mulvaney, are immense. The Blue Devils had to ease Kelly into the season as he recovered from an injury suffered during football in the fall. Now that he's settled in, Moravia has become that much more difficult to slow.

"Aiden means a lot to us. He's another piece we have in the puzzle," Mulvaney said. "He gives us a lot of energy. You saw when he got healthy again and was back in the rotation, he brought a different type of energy to our team at both ends of the floor."

Moravia now returns to Glens Falls, the mecca for New York state high school basketball, for the first time since 2016 (the Blue Devils' 2017 state title run took place entirely in Binghamton).

The Blue Devils will face Section VI's Randolph, a team Moravia has little familiarity with, as the team continues its pursuit of a state championship.

"I'm happy this group gets to experience it," Mulvaney said. "Some of them grew up around all that, but for them to write their own story — they put in the time after our heartbreaking loss last year. I think that's motivated them. They really believe in each other and they're playing really good basketball."

Gallery: Moravia boys basketball marches on to the Final Four after beating Dolgeville