Seventh-graders aren't supposed to break records at the varsity level, but Amber Clarke is no ordinary seventh-grader.
At 12 years old, she's already making waves for Cato-Meridian's varsity girls soccer team.
Twelve years old, an age where most of her counterparts are playing for modified programs or still learning the rules of the game.
Clarke is different, at least in that regard. Not only is she a member of the Blue Devils' varsity team, she's excelling.
Excelling to the extent that she already holds the program record for goals in a single season. Clarke set that record on Oct. 11 in a 3-1 overtime loss to Bishop Grimes, her 19th tally of the season, which broke Karleigh Phelps' record of 18 set in 2016.
Clarke burst onto the scene in late August, scoring nine goals in Cato-Meridian's first two games, including a hat trick in her first ever varsity game.
On the outside looking in, a seventh-grader scoring at that rate is stunning, but that wasn't the reaction from Blue Devils coach Brad Andrews, who had seen Clarke's ability during indoor soccer and preseason practices.
"Surprised? No. Obviously you don't know quite what it's gonna look like until you see it, but having seen Amber play in both indoor and practices, you knew the skill level was there," Andrews said. "It didn't take long. I think she scored 60 seconds into that first game."
Making the jump to varsity soccer, where she's playing against girls four or five years older, wasn't that big of an adjustment. Clarke had played against 16-year-olds before in youth leagues. Most importantly, her teammates have welcomed her with open arms.
"It's good because they're a lot more mature than my friends," Clarke said. "It's making me more mature as a person."
Knowing how a seventh-grader will handle varsity sports is an impossible task, but Clarke has acclimated with no issue. Even as opposing teams learned about her scoring acumen and began double-teaming her, Clarke continued to produce.
Even while she's setting goal-scoring records, her favorite part of soccer is getting her teammates involved.
"I try to pass as much to my teammates as I can if they're open," Clarke said. "It's really important to get teammates involved."
That selflessness hasn't gone unnoticed by her head coach.
"One of my favorite things about Amber is there's no selfishness there at all. She's all about the team all the time," Andrews said. "Even the record-breaking goal, we didn't know she scored. She beat a couple defenders, it was an odd angle and we didn't know if she ball went in or hit the side of the net because she didn't react at all. She just started jogging back to midfield.
"She's not looking for her own accolades. She's more excited about her teammates' goals than her own, and I think that's an admirable trait in anybody, especially someone so young."
Recent years haven't been kind to Cato-Meridian, as participation numbers and win totals have dwindled.
Clarke has helped rejuvenate the program. While Andrews is wary of placing too high a burden on a young player — the scoring record was not a daily topic for the team, even as Clarke inched closer and closer during the season — he's excited about what the future can bring.
"Amber has been a huge jolt to everything," Andrews said. "It's made the games really exciting because every time she gets the ball something's going to happen. To have someone who's not only that skilled but has character that high — it's been a really fun season this year even if the record hasn't been where we want it to be. The girls get along really well, they've had a lot of fun playing together, and Amber is a huge part of that.
"I really think the sky's the limit for her. She has the drive, the work ethic, the skill level, the physical talent. I don't even want to put a limit on it.
From Clarke's perspective, it's just been fun representing Cato-Meridian, even if her classes are held in a completely different building than all of her teammates.
"It's a nice feeling to be part of Cato-Meridian," Clarke said. "I like our school and I like the people."