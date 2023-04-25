Alice Spaulding needed a break.

A competitive swimmer since childhood, Spaulding reached high school and decided it was time to try other things.

She joined Skaneateles' track and field team. She tried her hand at tennis. Even with other ventures, Spaulding came to recognize a void in her competitive spirit.

"I took two years off because I just wanted to explore other things," Spaulding said. "And then I realized swimming was the thing I was best at."

In her return to the pool, Spaulding proved to be one of Section III's top girls swimmers. In two varsity seasons, she claimed four individual section titles, was part of four relay teams that captured section titles, and helped the Lakers win consecutive Class C section championships.

At the 2021 Section III championships, Spaulding set a new Class C record in the 200 individual medley (2:17.01). In 2022, she smashed her own record (2:11.12).

Her efforts warranted two straight appearances at the New York state championships.

Spaulding's re-commitment to swimming after a two-year hiatus was not as seamless as the results indicate. It took multiple months into her junior year, Spaulding said, to feel comfortable again.

"It was pretty hard at the beginning," Spaulding said. "It felt really weird and I did have to get used to being not as fast. But otherwise, my stroke stayed the same. Once I did it for a few months, it was basically back to how it was."

Entering her senior season, Spaulding was motivated to return to the state championships and usurp her performance from junior year.

In that respect, she delivered in major fashion.

Showing off her versatility, Spaulding posted top 20 times in Section III in seven different individual events. She also exceeded the state meet's automatic qualifying time in four individual events: the 50 freestyle (first in the section), 200 individual medley (second in the section), 100 butterfly (second in the section) and the 100 freestyle (third in the section).

Mixed in were the section's fourth-best time in the 100 breaststroke and a top 40 score in diving.

While an impressive feat, Spaulding's well-roundedness created a dilemma as the state meet approached. Among considerations were not only Spaulding's personal preference — she enjoys the IM, fly and freestyles — but which events offered the best opportunity to place.

Though Spaulding cruised to section titles in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly (she finished second in the same events at the ensuing State Quals), she went in a different direction for the NYSPHSAA meet, electing to compete in the 50 and 100 freestyles.

"I made states in more events than I thought I would, so it was kinda hard to decide what I wanted to do," Spaulding said. "I had a full lineup, which was nice. I don't think I really made a decision until we started tapering. I just tried to pick whatever I had the most potential of doing well in."

State championships can be a whirlwind for first-time participants, a feeling Spaulding experienced as a junior. Not only faced with the best competition New York state has to offer, she recalls how "I put a lot of pressure on myself," and how that mentality affected performance.

As a senior, that approach changed — and so did the outcome. Spaulding finished 12th overall in the 50 free and 24th in the 100 free, both of which were improvements from the previous season.

When Spaulding exited the NYSPHSAA championships, it was with understanding that her competitive swimming career was over. Spaulding plans to attend the University of Miami in the fall, but does not expect to join the Hurricanes' swimming and diving team.

Instead, she'll keep her educational options open — economics is the first focal point — and reflect on an accomplished interscholastic career.

"This year I tried to go into (states) with a care-free, stress-free attitude because it didn't matter how I swam. I'm not gonna do much with it in my future, so I wanted to have fun with it. And I think as a result, my times were better," Spaulding said. "I'll miss high school swimming. It was a fun team environment and I did well.