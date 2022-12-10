Syracuse blasts Georgetown as Orange honor Boeheim, Washington

The latest meeting between longtime rivals Syracuse and Georgetown belonged to the Orange.

Center Jesse Edwards produced a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds as Syracuse dropped the Hoyas 83-64 on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

Edwards also blocked five shots. It’s the ninth time in 10 games he’s scored in double figures.

Judah Mintz also posted a double-double with 16 points and a career-best 10 rebounds. Joe Girard (15 points) and Benny Williams (13 points) also contributed to the offense.

Syracuse has now won three games in a row.

“We got the ball to Jesse in good position and he finished,” coach Jim Boeheim said. “They’ve been good and they played well, and then they slipped and we took advantage. That was good to be able to do that. It was still an eight-point game late and we made some really good plays at the end. Any time they face guard Joe, we’ve got openings for other guys and I thought that was the difference.”

The Hoyas started strong, scoring 12 of the game’s first 14 points. SU countered with a 17-3 run, then closed out the first half with 16 of the final 20 points, with back-to-back 3s from Girard and Chris Bell helping the cause.

The Orange, who were ahead 45-34 at halftime, never trailed in the second half. Georgetown was limited to 8-for-27 from the field in the final 20 minutes.

Prior to the game, SU recognized Boeheim and former player Dwayne “Pearl” Washington as the latest members in the school’s Ring of Honor.

Boeheim called Washington, who died in 2016, “the most exciting player I’ve ever seen.”

The pairing joins football legends Jim Brown, Ernie Davis and Floyd Little, as well as men’s lacrosse coach Roy Simmons Jr. in the Ring of Honor.

Saturday was the 98th meeting between Syracuse and Georgetown. The Orange now hold a 53-45 lead in the all-time series between the former Big East rivals.

The Hoyas won last year’s annual matchup, a 79-74 nail-biter.

Syracuse is back at the dome on Monday when the Orange host Monmouth.