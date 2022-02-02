Tale of two halves: Moravia girls basketball tops Southern Cayuga

POPLAR RIDGE — It wasn't the start Moravia girls basketball wanted, but it was the desired finish.

The Blue Devils overcame a struggling first quarter offense to come back and beat Southern Cayuga 52-34 on Wednesday at Southern Cayuga High School.

After scoring only seven points in the opening quarter, Moravia began to find its groove in the second, then suffocated the Chiefs' offense in the second half to pick up the win.

"We were definitely too excited, too wound up and too emotional, and thinking about too many things," said Moravia coach John Crossgrove. "So we just focused in on trying to play solid defense and not trying to reach and steal. We didn't give Southern Cayuga anything easy."

Hanson led the way with 18 points for Moravia, while Kate Baylor scored 10 and Olivia Genson scored eight. Baylor also had nine rebounds, while Hanson had six steals and Genson contributed five rebounds and three steals.

Charli Bennett posted 17 for Southern Cayuga and Avrey Colton added 10.

Southern Cayuga appeared in control for most of the first half, building a lead as Moravia struggled to finish numerous opportunities around the hoop.

The Blue Devils briefly tied the game in the final seconds of the second quarter when Gabby Heim drove to the rim and finished a basket despite being fouled, evening the score at 22.

However, the Chiefs returned the favor with only a second left in the half when Bennett was fouled and knocked down both free throws, sending Southern Cayuga into the half with a 24-22 lead.

In the third quarter, it was a tale of two offenses. Led by Hanson, who had a stretch of seven consecutive points — including an old-fashioned three-point play — Moravia was able to establish a firm grip on the game.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, were held pointless in the second half until Bennett's turnaround attempt with 1:46 to go in the frame.

Stopping Bennett was the Blue Devils' primary objective. The Chiefs' freshman also serves as the team's top ballhandler, and her fearless approach makes for tough defense.

In the second half, Moravia made life difficult by collapsing on Southern Cayuga's top scorer and forcing errant passes. And when play got physical, the Chiefs were unable to take advantage as they finished 5-for-19 from the free throw line.

"With a good ballhandler like Charli Bennett, she's not gonna be rattled by us going for steals. But when she's got nowhere to go, it becomes a little different," Crossgrove said. "Just have to keep her from getting in that lane and going to the hoop, because she scores when she's down there. That was true especially in the third quarter."

Moravia's night wasn't necessarily as pretty or efficient as Monday's win over Port Byron, but the Blue Devils will take the victories as they come considering a difficult stretch to end the regular season.

The challenge begins Friday against Whitney Point, and that game is followed with next Tuesday's match-up with Marathon and the season finale Friday against Spencer Van Etten. All three games are at home.

While Whitney Point's record isn't eye-popping, the Eagles are still a large school classification. Marathon entered this week with a 12-3 record, while S-VE is the IAC's small school regular season champion.

"Our girls see they're getting a lot better, and we've got all good teams to finish the season," Crossgrove said. "We look forward to playing good teams right now. We'll take the challenge of getting better every day. It was a little tougher today, but we did it."

Southern Cayuga faces those same Olympians on Friday, then wraps up with Groton and Union Springs next week.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.