AUBURN — Ten Auburn High School athletes signed their collegiate letters of intent during National Letter of Intent day, Wednesday at Auburn High School.
With friends, family, coaches and teammates in attendance, six girls lacrosse players, two boys lacrosse players, one ice hockey player and one bowler made their college decisions official.
Jillian Alberici (University at Albany), Lexy Driscoll (University at Albany), Gabby McGinn (Mercyhurst University), Caroline Netti (Canisius College), Claire Netti (Canisius College) and Marlee Solomon (St. Bonaventure University) will all be continuing their women's lacrosse careers in college.
Alberici is a four-year varsity player and has been on honor roll all four years of high school. She was a first team all-league selection in 2019 and second team all-league in 2018, and is also Auburn's top option at the dot.
Driscoll is a five-year varsity member and has made honor roll all four years of high school. Planted in the cage, she is a three-time all-league selection.
McGinn has played varsity girls lacrosse for Auburn for four years, and was named second team all-league and all-state honorable mention in 2019. She's also a member of the school's chemistry club.
Caroline Netti has played varsity for three years and was named second team all league in 2019. She won the Coach's Award in 2019 and most improved player in 2018. Netti is also a member of National Honor Society and Italian club.
Claire Netti is a three-year varsity player. She's been on high honor roll all four years of high school, a member of National Honor Society and Italian club, and she's currently ranked fourth in her class in GPA. She was a second team all-league choice last season.
Solomon has been on the varsity team for three years and has been on honor roll all four years of high school. She was second team all-league in 2019 and honorable mention in 2018.
Ross Burgmaster (University of Notre Dame) and Lucas Hogan (Bryant University) are Auburn's boys lacrosse players that will be moving on to the next level. Despite being one of Auburn's top defenders, Burgmaster recorded seven goals and two assists last season as a junior, and this fall was No. 52 on Inside Lacrosse's class of 2020 rankings. Hogan is Auburn's primary face-off man and an offensive midfielder, with 79 goals, 20 assists and 170 ground balls during his career.
Carrissa Hlywa, who currently plays for Auburn's boys ice hockey team, will play Division I women's hockey at Rochester Institute of Technology. Hlywa is the first female from Auburn to play Division I hockey and only the second to play any level of collegiate hockey.
Kaylee Hodson, a member of Auburn's bowling team, will head to Valparaiso University. Hodson will become the first Auburn student to participate in a Division I bowling program.
Prior to the introduction of each student-athlete, Auburn High athletic director Tamela Ray and Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo offered words of words of congratulations and encouragement.
Said Ray, "This is a very prestigious group. They've worked hard. They've committed. They've dedicated themselves to their sports. You've represented Auburn very well and we're all very proud of you. I'm very confident that you will go on and represent Auburn very well in the future."
Pirozzolo also thanked each student-athlete for positively representing Auburn, and then stressed the importance of continuing their excellence in the classroom.
"Playing sports takes a lot of time, but keeping your grades up — if you're going Division I, it's not only the athleticism but what you're doing in the classroom too. The hard work you do in the class room, on the field, and what you do in the community is just top notch."