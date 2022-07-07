Tennis All-Stars: Hatcher Gutchess, Marcus McClanahan link as Skaneateles' winning pair

One was enticed by the sport's relaxing nature. The other joined the team "as a joke."

Whatever their reasons for picking up tennis rackets, the Skaneateles boys program is better off for having Hatcher Gutchess and Marcus McClanahan.

A dominant duo during the Spring 2022 season, Gutchess and McClanahan were not an immediate match when each joined the varsity team as freshmen.

Gutchess was a doubles player from Day 1, while McClanahan operated mostly as a singles player. And each had success — Gutchess, with partner Andrew Neumann, won the Section III Class C-1 first doubles title last spring; while McClanahan captured the third singles title in the same classification.

With Neumann's graduation, Gutchess needed a first doubles partner. And McClanahan sought stiffer competition, but Skaneateles already had a first singles player with Max Karpinski.

The puzzle pieces finally fit. McClanahan said the chemistry was instant, and assisted by the pair's longtime friendship. He quickly took to doubles play.

"It's a lot less running and I'm a lot less sweaty after games, which is kinda nice," he said. "But it's fun because you have someone you're sharing this experience with and not just going about it yourself, especially when it's a genuine friend outside of tennis."

From the start, expectations were high. Gutchess and McClanahan had hopes of an undefeated season, capturing the Section III first doubles title and reaching the New York state tournament.

Those goals were not outlandish. The duo went 8-1 together during the regular season, dropping only one match, to Fayetteville-Manlius' Jaden Duggal and Davin Woolridge. In those nine outings, Gutchess and McClanahan lost only four sets and outscored opponents 119 to 66.

That regular season success warranted the top seed and a first-round bye in the Class C-1 section tournament. The Lakers' top pairing cruised through their semifinal match against Holland Patent's Christopher Kelly and Dylan McGuire 6-0, 6-3.

In the finals, Gutchess and McClanahan faced Cazenovia's Andrew Falso and Gabriel Reagan. The Lakers won the first set 6-3, but suffered a slight hiccup in the second when a point was stripped due to a noise violation.

"Throughout the year, we'd come up to the net and use vocal communications. A lot of other doubles teams use hand signals because you're supposed to be quiet on the court," Gutchess said. "We lost a point and had to be quiet the rest of the match. (It was an adjustment), especially right in the middle of the game."

"The second set was a bit closer," McClanahan said. "Going against Caz in sectionals, regardless of sport, always gets a little chippy."

Gutchess and McClanahan adjusted and worked their way to the match point. Ahead 6-5, Gutchess served and then played the return. Caz then tried a drop shot at the net toward McClanahan, who greeted it with a backhand that split the Caz duo to clinch the title.

Via their sectional championship, the team earned a berth at the Section III State Qualifier in Utica days later. The pair practiced each day, aside from one that was tainted by rain, and even met at 5 a.m. the day of the competition for a last-minute workout and "a little sunrise tennis."

Facing Section III's best across all classifications, the first match was a breeze. Gutchess and McClanahan swept Sauquoit Valley's Zachary Murphy and Lucian Thompson to reach the quarterfinals.

In the the next match, Jamesville-DeWitt's pairing of Mark Bratslavsky and Luke Cantone — the eventual State Qualifier champion — conceded only one game to the Lakers duo.

"I think we were fairly confident," Gutchess said. "We were there to compete. J-D was a great team. We weren't used to the higher level of tennis that they brought, and we got clipped."

"It's good to hear you lost to the people that won it all," McClanahan said. "Hatcher and I dominated the match before that. We were playing good tennis. We made it as far as we could and we're proud of what we did."

While each hopes to continue their tennis careers in college as club players, it won't be together. Gutchess was accepted to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, while McClanahan will also head to the Sunshine State to attend the University of Miami.

As they say goodbye to Skaneateles, each is proud of their contributions to the tennis program and the school at large.

"It was really cool to see us improving at tennis and getting more serious about winning championships," Gutchess said. "It was cool to see the Skaneateles program start to blossom."

Said McClanahan, "It brings me a lot of pride to be able to say I contributed to the legacy of Skaneateles sports. This year I think the school won nine sectional titles in total. It's awesome to be part of that, and to encourage the younger generation to continue to be dominant at sports."