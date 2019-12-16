After finishing 13th in last year's state championship meet, Caleb Bender knew he wasn't far off from contending for the title.
In his mind, top five was certainly attainable, and there was even a glimmer of hope he could win the whole thing.
Battling cold, snow, and even his own brain reminding him of previous races, Bender delivered on his goal, and then some.
The Citizen's Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, the Skaneateles junior Bender emerged as champion of the NYSPHSAA Class C boys cross country race.
Bender completed Plattsburgh's three-mile course in 14:41.6, almost five full seconds ahead of the second-place finisher Gitch Hayes from LaSalle. Not only competing against New York state's best runners, Bender had to battle bitter temperatures and poor footing.
Nevertheless, he conquered all.
"Throughout the entire race I just remember not wanting to give up because I had a lot of people there to support me," Bender said. "I didn't want to let anyone down."
Three races stick out to Bender as playing a major role in his eventual state championship run.
First, the Baldwinsville Invitational in September. Eager to win this year after finishing third a year ago, Bender led from start to finish. In the process, he learned how to pace himself with no one in front to follow.
Second, the McQuaid Invitational only a week later. Bender didn't win this race. Admittedly, he ran too fast of a first mile and felt burned out for the final two. Ultimately finishing fourth, Bender says he learned not to give up and to push himself when he's feeling less than 100%.
Lastly, the Manhattan Invitational in October. This time, it was about learning how to finish. Bender finished second at Manhattan because he didn't time his final sprint correctly, doing so too late to catch the leader.
All three races were in the back of his mind at states. In Plattsburgh, Bender didn't come out too fast, unlike McQuaid, instead lurking behind the leader until about 700 meters where he decided to pass. He spent the remainder of the race in first, applying what he learned at B'ville.
And then in the final 300 feet or so, Bender appropriately timed his sprint, and he was rewarded with first place.
He vividly recalls that final rush.
"I was telling myself, 'Don't pull a Manhattan. You're stronger than this. You can sprint all the way through,'" Bender said. "I just remember not slowing down until I crossed the finish line. I knew I could do it, because I trusted my season and I trusted the work I've been putting into this."
Bender wasn't only dueling with his closest competitors, whether it was Hayes or Adirondack's Tyler Fauvelle (who ran alongside Bender for the first mile) — he also had to handle less than ideal conditions. Plattsburgh was hit with heavy snow the week of the championship race, and while organizers were able to shovel paths for most of the course, the cold made breathing difficult.
That's why leading for a majority of the race was important. Bender was able to dictate the best spots to run on the freshest part of the path. He took wide turns whenever there was a sharp right angle, avoiding any slips that could cough up the lead.
When the race was over, he was happy to collect his championship medal and any blankets thrown his way.
"The pain of running feels abstract when you're freezing everywhere," Bender said.
During the winter and spring, Bender will run with Skaneateles' indoor and outdoor track teams, for which he's also a distance runner. As a senior next year, he hopes to repeat as state champion and also compete in the national competition.
But most of all, he wants his entire team to make it to the state championships. It'll be an uphill climb, but Bender thinks it's possible, and recent history suggests he's not one to be doubted.
"We're gonna have to work for it," Bender said, "but I'm definitely not going down without a fight."