Andrew Neumann started celebrating before the ball even reached the ball of the net.
Standing alone in the Skaneateles goal, the junior goalkeeper watched as teammate Owen Cheney stole the ball from a Center Moriches defender and broke in alone for the game-winner in overtime of the Class B championship game.
Before Cheney placed his shot, Neumann was already running toward midfield, certain that the Lakers were seconds away from glory.
"I knew we were gonna celebrate and I wanted to be the first one there," Neumann said.
Neumann, The Citizen's Boys Soccer Player of the Year, did his fair share in keeping the Lakers alive for the title. The junior goalkeeper posted five shutouts in seven playoff games from the first round of sectionals to the state final.
For his efforts in the state semifinal and state final, Neumann was named championship weekend's most valuable player.
Not bad for a player that spent last season as a midfielder. With senior Yorvin Solis manning the net in 2018, Neumann's path to playing time was in the field. His athletic ability helped push Skaneateles to the Section III Class C semifinal, but the Lakers ultimately bowed out to eventually state champion Westhill.
Skaneateles lost Solis to graduation, meaning the net now belonged to Neumann, but the junior goalkeeper didn't start the season off on the right foot. The Lakers began the year 7-3, but were averaging a goal against per game, mostly thanks to a five-goal loss to Shenendehowa.
That prompted a conversation between head coach Aaron Moss and goalie coach Jon Dower at midseason. Moss thought Skaneateles had most of the pieces to make a playoff run, but helping Neumann regain confidence would be a determining factor.
Film sessions and constructive criticism followed, and soon Neumann was playing like a championship-level goalkeeper.
"He's another kid that just hates to lose," Moss said. "He was able to take the guidance we were offering him and actually put it into his play. It worked out very well for him and obviously for the team."
Neumann really turned the corner, coincidentally, in two late-season losses against Cazenovia and Christian Brothers Academy. Skaneateles dropped those two games 4-2 and 1-0, but Neumann made 26 combined saves in those contests.
Little was expected of Skaneateles in sectionals. While an 11-5 regular season record was solid, the Lakers were a youthful team that leaned on a lot of underclassmen all season. But wins over Vernon-Verona Sherrill, Marcellus and Clinton set up a rematch with Westhill, the defending state champ, in the finals. With a 2-1 win, Skaneateles captured its first Section III title since 2015.
Against the state's best, Neumann upped the ante. He pitched a shutout against Oneida in the state quarterfinals, making seven saves. He was perfect again in the state semis against Bath-Haverling in a 3-0 win.
In the championship, he posted one more shutout, his 15th of the season, as Skaneateles defeated Center Moriches for the program's second state title. His best save came in the first overtime, when Center Moriches' XXX collected a ball in the box on a rebound. As XXX prepared to take a stab at a potential game-winner, Neumann challenged and swallowed up the ball before the kick was away. In the second overtime, he watched his teammate Cheney bury the game-winner.
Neumann believes goalkeeping is 80% mental, 20% physical. Moss says it's more 90% mental and 10% physical. Both knew Neumann had the athletic talent to be a championship goalie, but nailing down the mental aspect ultimately made the difference.
Moss doesn't ask for much of his goalkeepers. He wants them to make the saves they're supposed to make, and anything more is a bonus. Neumann provided plenty of bonuses. He was almost impossible to beat on corner kicks, utilizing his leaping ability to catch or swat away any attempt that approached the Lakers' net.
"He started eliminating the threat before it could even materialize," Moss said. "We saw how he was reading the game. Early in the season, part of his lack of confidence was how he was reading the game. 'I should make this decision,' but he'd make it late.
"Timing is everything, so once the mental part kicked in, he made the decision when he was supposed to make it."
The last time Skaneateles won a state title, the Lakers' starting goalkeeper chose to retire instead of try for back-to-back titles. Neumann doesn't plan to follow suit; he expects to be back in net as the Lakers challenge for a repeat.
"We just need to keep the same energy and have the same attitude," Neumann said. "I think what made us so successful is that we were the underdogs and people didn't really think we were gonna make it all the way. We need to keep that same attitude and character for next year."
The Lakers will have a confident goalkeeper leading the way.