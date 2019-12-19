When Rileigh Luste plays field hockey, everything is done at 110%.
Whether she's rushing up the field, making a pass to a teammate or scoring a goal of her own, Luste is doing it with maximum effort.
With that determination, Luste helped guide Port Byron to its first taste of championship success in almost three decades.
Luste, The Citizen's Field Hockey Player of the Year, was a crucial reason Port Byron was able to capture its first section championship since 1991.
In the Panthers' Section III Class D championship run, Luste recorded points in all three playoff games, including a pair of assists in the championship against Little Falls.
Her coach Mindy Gilbert doesn't think the entire story of Luste's performance can be told with stats alone, but how she raises the level of play of her teammates.
"Her presence is enough to motivate her teammates around her and make them better," Gilbert said. "I can't say enough about her leadership and her positive energy. It brings the best out of all the kids around her."
Luste almost didn't play field hockey, instead initially opting for cross country. Her mother Jennifer, a former field hockey player for Port Byron, encouraged Luste to give the sport a try.
"I'm so thankful she did," Luste said, "because obviously it's my favorite sport."
Luste started playing field hockey in seventh grade for the modified team, and then she spent eighth and ninth grade on JV. Joining the varsity club as a sophomore, Luste described herself as "a little bit shy ... nervous to play," but she broke out her junior year, displaying the speed and tenacity that became a staple of Port Byron's offensive game for the next two seasons.
Along with Rileigh Gray and Alison Grudzien, Luste formed a stellar forward line that often gave opposing defenders and goalies fits. Luste scored some herself, but often served as the distributor on goals for the other two.
She attributes their chemistry on the field to the relationships built off it.
"We're all so close in school and have been playing together since seventh grade," Luste said. "I think growing up with each other and always playing with each other, we've learned what our strengths and weaknesses are, and we've really excelled this year."
Luste's junior season ended in disappointing fashion. Port Byron hosted Canastota in the opening round of sectionals, but were defeated 1-0 in double overtime in a game the Panthers scored multiple times, only to have those goals waved off by the officials.
This year, Luste and Port Byron's other seniors vowed there would be a different outcome, but the Panthers suffered an early season setback in the Cayuga County tournament, falling to rival Weedsport by a goal in the championship. The Panthers and Warriors aligned twice more in the regular season, splitting the match-ups one win apiece.
Entering the Class D playoffs as the No. 4 seed, Port Byron easily dispatched of Saquoit Valley in the first round to up a rematch with the Panthers' biggest rival, Weedsport.
This time around, it was Port Byron that came out on top. The Panthers scored twice early, with the opening goal coming off an assist from Luste, to knock off the Warriors and advance to the title game.
With a two-assist performance from Luste, Port Byron was able to defeat Little Fills to claim the section title a few days later.
"Winning sectionals is like the craziest experience ever, and I'm so glad we did," Luste said. "From our first sectional game, I had that feeling we were gonna win. We had a great season and it's a dream come true."
Luste's field hockey career isn't over. She's verbally committed to play at St. John Fisher and while she's sad her career at Port Byron is over, Luste is ready "to move on to another chapter."
With Luste's speed and effort, Gilbert believes she'll fit right in at the college level regardless of the role. Looking ahead to her own program next year, Gilbert knows that Luste won't easily be replaced.
"You know she's gonna put 110% into everything she's doing," Gilbert said. "She carries herself with that positive vibe and is always smiling. She brings so much more than her athletic ability.
"I'm gonna miss her when I don't have her on the field, as well as off of it."