Sophia Bennett recalls looking outside at the weather the morning of the 2019 NYSPHSAA cross country state championships.
It was a mid-November Saturday in Plattsburgh. Earlier in the week, Plattsburgh was hit with a foot of snow, and while temperatures warmed a bit as the week went on, qualifying runners for the state meet faced the arduous task of competing in less-than-ideal conditions.
Those conditions were such that organizers had to create running lanes with snowblowers and alter the course last minute.
That didn't slow Bennett, The Citizen's Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. A sophomore at Southern Cayuga, Bennett finished 29th overall in the state's Class D race, completing Plattsburgh's course in 19:14.4.
"I was happy with how it went," Bennett said. "I was probably relieved that it was over and I could get inside."
There were moments during the 2019 season that Bennett didn't think she'd make it to states. In the opening meet of the season at Marathon, Bennett's time was worse than what she'd come to expect. It took a strategic chat with one of her coaches, Bill Mullarney, to ultimately change the course of her season.
"I really wanted to (run at states), but in the back of my mind I thought, 'I don't know if I really can.' I wasn't very confident with myself," Bennett said. "I asked Mullarney, 'Do you think I could actually make it?'"
Mullarney, who coaches Southern Cayuga's cross country programs alongside Sarah Allen, recalled the conversation. Together, Bennett and Mullarney looked for similarities from her best races, and agreed that Bennett's top performances came when she didn't run out too fast at the start.
Bennett said plainly, "It worked."
Bennett posted one of her top performances at the IAC Divisionals at Groton, which she considers her "breakthrough meet" of the season. She finished the race third overall with a time of 20:37, the third-best time a Southern Cayuga girl has ever posted at that course; the Chiefs have ran there annually since 1995.
You have free articles remaining.
On Nov. 7 at Chenango Valley State Park for the Section IV Championships, Bennett continued her late season surge.
In order to qualify for states, a runner must either be a member of the winning team in each class at sectionals or finish among the top five individuals that's not a member of the first-place team.
Bennett finished the course in 21:01.2 for fourth among individuals, punching her ticket to the state championships. As a team, Southern Cayuga finished third in Class D behind only Delhi, the eventual state champion, and Elmira Notre Dame.
Her performance can be traced back to that conversation with Mullarney, and the Chiefs' coach believes such communication is one of the finer aspects of coaching.
"She's one of the best we've ever had," Mullarney said. "Sophie is very coachable. She is very thoughtful about her performances and what she's done. She was able to be analytical about what worked well and the races that worked well.
"It's always a pleasure to coach when it feels like you're forming a partnership with somebody and it's not just somebody telling somebody else what to do. ... You work together."
Bennett's athletic talents aren't limited to cross country. In the winter she plays for Southern Cayuga's girls basketball team and track and field takes over in the spring. While basketball came first, she started running cross country in seventh grade because Southern Cayuga's only other fall options for athletics were soccer and swimming. It helped that her older brother Conner was also a runner (and a basketball player).
Since then, she's been a staple for the Chiefs. While getting prepared for the 2019 season, Bennett was the main organizer for a trail run at Long Point State Park in Aurora that included 50-60 participants and raised almost $1,200 for a local food pantry.
Looking ahead to next season, Bennett isn't satisfied with being a championship meet participant. Next year Bennett hopes to finish within the top 20 to earn a medal — she was about 15 seconds short of doing so at this year's championships.
"I promised myself I was actually going to run more this summer so I can reach my goals a little sooner next season," Bennett said.
Whether or not that happens, she's already separated herself from the pack.