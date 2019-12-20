Soccer was Ava Mills' first love, but growing up in the Port Byron school district, she wasn't sure if she'd ever play at the varsity level.
As Mills approached middle school, Port Byron didn't have an offering for varsity boys or girls soccer. Little did she know a merger with Union Springs would not only provide an opportunity to play, but lead to one of the most successful individual careers either school has seen.
Mills, The Citizen's Girls Soccer Player of the Year, set herself apart from any player in Union Springs/Port Byron soccer history in 2019.
In September, Mills scored her 43rd career goal in a game against Trumansburg, passing Union Springs graduate Kim Brightman for the girls' program record for career scoring.
She wasn't done. In October, again against Trumansburg, Mills scored a hat trick in a 4-0 win and in the process passed former boys varsity player Lee Casler's career mark of 52 tallies, a goals record that stood for 35 years.
Now the record, boys or girls, belongs to Mills. She finished her senior season with 24 goals (and seven assists), bringing her career total to 58.
There was no giant celebration. Mills was honored with a framed certificate days after setting the record, but prior to that, her coach and family did their best to keep the approaching records quiet to prevent building pressure and to keep the focus on team success.
"The game I did break the record I didn't even really know," Mills said. "I think it was on a Friday, and I came to practice on Monday and (coach Jim Hodges) says, 'I checked the record and it turns out you broke it, congratulations!'
"Scoring is one of my favorite things to do. It's fun to be recognized for that. I can't do it without all the people that assisted me and everyone else."
Hodges never expected to coach a girls player from Port Byron, let alone casually inform her of breaking school records. He had coached girls soccer for Union Springs years ago, but had spent the last handful of years guiding the boys program.
Once the soccer merger happened in 2013, Hodges had the opportunity to watch Mills compete alongside his daughter, Joan, at the modified and junior varsity levels, and he was immediately impressed. Hodges switched back to coaching girls soccer in 2017 and Mills has been one of his most important players since.
"I have to be honest, when they first announced there was going to be a merger with Port Byron, I was not in favor of it at all. I was one of those old-fashioned coaches that said we don't have to merge," Hodges said. "But I'll tell you what, it was probably the best thing that could've happened, having great kids like Ava come over from Port Byron to play."
In 2018, Union Springs/Port Byron hosted its first sectional game in recent memory, a game the Wolves won. With a roster featuring 12 seniors in 2019, expectations were high, but the season did not start off as many had hoped. US/PB started off 3-4 with losses to IAC rivals Dryden, Groton and Lansing.
In late September, the Wolves turned their season around. Back to back wins over state-ranked Marathon, including one in overtime, propelled a six-game unbeaten streak that improved the season record to 8-4-1.
Mills pointed to two early-season games — wins over Moravia and Jordan-Elbridge in the Jim Cufari Kickoff Tournament — as the turning point, even if the payoff didn't come right away.
"I think the tournament games are what really got us going," Mills said. "We won each game by 12, and it gave us the ability to try different things and work different combinations to see who fit well where. After that we kinda realized we wanted to win and we wanted to try hard with it."
Mills missed a good chunk of the first meeting with Marathon after suffering a Charley horse above her knee, but she made amends in the second meeting. A scoreless game entering overtime, Mills was fouled about 30 yards from the cage to earn a free kick, and she launched her attempt into the net for the game-winner.
"It happened so fast," Hodges said. "Ava increased her soccer IQ during the three years we've had her. One of the things we had been talking about and working on in practice was trying to take a free kick before the defense sets. She just instinctively got the ball set and took the kick before Marathon could organize themselves defensively. She just placed it perfectly."
Mills' storybook season did not have a storybook ending. Despite a 9-5-1 record, the Wolves began the Section IV Class B playoffs on the road at Susquehanna Valley. Mills scored the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Sabers, ending her prolific high school soccer career.
After the game, she shared a touching moment in the pouring rain with her coach that included some tears and a hug.
"I told her I'll never forget that," Hodges said. "I told her there was never gonna be another Ava Mills. I've been doing this a long time and I've been lucky enough to have wonderful people to work with over the years, and Ava ranks right up there at the top for me."
As a standout member of Port Byron's girls basketball and softball teams, Mills' record-breaking high school days aren't over. She's also currently considering her options for college — St. John Fisher, Nazareth and Penn State Behrend among them — where she hopes to continue her softball career and study physical therapy.
At the moment, she doesn't intend on continuing to play soccer competitively, but then again, she didn't intend on it entering high school either.
"I joked with her, 'If you ever give up that softball gig, I think you'd make a heck of a soccer player at the college level,'" Hodges said. "Whatever she does in the future, she's gonna be great at it."