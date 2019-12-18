Emma Miller and Ella Danforth admit they didn't expect much when asked by former Skaneateles girls tennis coach Elizabeth Milliken to come together as the Lakers' top doubles team.
Two years into that partnership, the pair has proven to be one of the top teams in Section III.
Danforth and Miller, The Citizen's Girls Tennis Players of the Year, helped lead Skaneateles to a Section III Class C title in team sectionals, then finished as runners-up in the Section III Division III tournament. Their performance allowed for a second straight appearance in the Section III State Qualifiers.
Ultimately, Year No. 2 together was about gaining chemistry.
"I think we were both better at the net this year, and we both better understood how doubles worked," Miller said. "Last year we kinda just tried it out as opposed to this year where we had more goals."
The Lakers' top doubles team finished with an 18-3 record in 2019, adding two wins to their total from 2018. The pair also won 38 sets and only lost seven all season.
In the process, Danforth and Miller helped lead Skaneateles to the team sectional championship. The third seed in the Class C tournament, the Lakers defeated South Jefferson, Manlius Pebble Hill and Notre Dame before taking down Marcellus in the championship.
In four matches, Danforth and Miller went undefeated, sweeping four sets in the process.
"There were so many new people on our team that we didn't know what to expect or what the skill level would be like," Danforth said. "But everyone on our team was so athletic. Everyone was always cheering for us, and I think that's what kept us going."
In individual sectionals, Danforth and Miller took down the top doubles teams from Marcellus and Camden before facing Cazenovia's Alex Galle and Nina Royer in the championship.
You have free articles remaining.
Regardless of who won, the Skaneateles duo had already made State Quals based on Section III's qualifying standards, and admittedly were "a little nervous" beforehand, according to Miller. Galle and Royer were the only team to defeat Danforth and Miller during the regular season, needing three set victories to do so.
The section championship played out similarly. Danforth and Miller dropped the first set 7-6, then bounced back to win the second 6-2. The two Lakers couldn't sustain the momentum for the third, however, falling 6-1.
"They were a little intimidating," Miller said. "We were just like, 'We're gonna try out best and it's not the end of the world if we don't win.'"
After sectionals on Oct. 15, Danforth and Miller were back at it a week later for State Quals on Oct. 22, but received a tough draw in the first round against Fayetteville-Manlius' Anna Manta and Phoebe Wang, who won in consecutive sets 6-4, 6-4. Manta and Wang went on to place third in the tournament.
While disappointed with the end of their season, the pair will have another chance to make amends next season — this year, Miller was only a junior and Danforth a sophomore.
Two seasons of playing together, Danforth and Miller are able to appreciate their ability to play together on the court, their strengths and their weaknesses.
"I love playing with Emma because she always keeps me going," Danforth said. "She always has a really good attitude when we're playing and she always cheers me on. She always puts me in a good mood."
Said Miller, "I like playing with Ella because we have so much fun together. We laugh throughout our entire match. ... At the same time we can be real with each other. We can yell at each other during the match and neither of us get really offended. We can get down to business."
Next year, the pair hopes to break through with a doubles section title, and Danforth thinks, with improved strategy, it's possible.
"We lost two years in a row," Danforth said. "States is one goal, but also win sectionals too."