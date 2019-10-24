Amanda Chuttey recalled going to an athletic open house before she joined the Nazareth field hockey team.
The Port Byron graduate was alerted by her family that a player from Weedsport was in attendance. Unbeknownst to Chuttey, it was former Warriors defender Mya Maloof.
"My parents were like 'There's a girl from Weedsport here,' and I was like 'Where?! Which one!' They didn't know who she was because she was on defense and not down scoring goals on me or anything, " Chuttey remembered. "We didn't find out until later on."
"I knew you were there," Maloof added with a laugh.
Chuttey and Maloof, along with Moravia native Grace Wasileski, are three Cayuga County athletes — former rivals — who are now teammates for the Golden Flyers.
While their high school days were filled with close, heated games, there's no animosity now. They've previously played against many of their current teammates, and their old teammates are sometimes the competition.
"It's a small world thing," Maloof said. "Like half of the girls on our team we played in high school. It's weird to think we're all close friends and play together now."
Chuttey is Nazareth's starting goalie, and has taken over as a captain as a sophomore.
Chuttey has a 2.03 goals against average and a .801 save percentage in 16 games. Over more than 888 minutes, she has recorded 121 saves.
You have free articles remaining.
"It's a step up from last year," Chuttey said. "We had a senior goalie last year. I gained a lot of experience and I was nervous coming in, but we have a great goalie coach who is really supportive and (Jessica Holtz) is a freshman goalie who is awesome too.
"I've stepped into the role and gotten more comfortable as the season has gone on."
Maloof has started all 16 games, and recorded one shot on goal and one defensive save. Her new defensive position as a sweeper puts her closer — literally just a few yards — from Chuttey every game.
"Stepping in this year, I'm a sweeper now, so that's a new position. We never had that at Weedsport," the sophomore said. "It's been different, but I like it. I think we work well together."
Wasileski tallied two goals and an assist against Wells College Tuesday. She has appeared in nine games in her freshman campaign.
Nazareth is 7-9 this season with three games left, including a trip to Elmira College Saturday. Chuttey, Maloof and Wasileski — along with the rest of the Golden Flyers — are focused on one objective: qualifying for the Empire 8 tournament.
"The goal is always to make E8s," Maloof said. "We'd love to make it this year, but if not we're striving to have a positive end to the season."
"We're making leaps and bounds in the right direction," Chuttey added. "It's great for the program, and I'm proud to be a part of it."