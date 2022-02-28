Three-peat: Skaneateles hockey defeats Cortland-Homer for Section III title

SYRACUSE — The Skaneateles hockey team remains atop the Section III perch.

The Lakers defeated Cortland-Homer 4-0 on Monday in the Division II section championship at the Oncenter War Memorial.

It's Skaneateles' third section title in four years. The Lakers also claimed the championship in 2019 and 2020. There was no sectional tournament in 2021 due to COVID-19.

"It's awesome to be back," Garrett Krieger said. "Obviously that's the goal each year is to get to this point. We strive for that each year. The last two, it didn't work out and it was out of our control. But we worked hard every day as a team."

Krieger and Henry Major were the scorers for the Lakers. Goalie Chad Lowe made 27 saves in net.

Krieger, the team's captain, opened the scoring midway through the first period on a power-play goal from the Cortland-Homer slot.

He added another tally on the man-advantage in the second period.

Major delivered the dagger minutes into the third period. He took a bank pass down the right wing from defenseman Luke Renaud, skated below the circle and fired a shot from a sharp angle into the corner of the net for a 3-0 Skaneateles lead.

He added an empty-net goal in the final minutes.

While the Lakers' offense was opportunistic, its defense was suffocating. Lowe had one of his busier nights as far as total shots against, but few were of the dangerous variety.

The veteran goaltender stopped the shots he needed to, resulting in his seventh shutout of the season.

"We buy into everything that (coach Mitch Major and assistant Jeff Bobbett) tell us," Renaud said. "They set us up for success, but we go out there and communicate and learn every day. Our defense is so close as a group. I've been playing with some of these kids for five or six years. That also helps a lot."

Renaud is no stranger to championship defense. He was the starting goalkeeper for Skaneateles' varsity boys soccer team that went undefeated in the fall en route to the Class C title.

The winning, he said, never gets old.

"It's always a new feeling," Renaud said. "Each team is different. It's amazing every time and the emotions are unmatched."

Krieger, a key member of Skaneateles' 2019 state title-winning team, couldn't have foreseen it'd be three years until he'd return to the state tournament.

After winning it all in 2019, the Lakers went undefeated during the 2020 season. Their season was stopped short, however, following the state quarterfinal when winter interscholastic sports was shut down due to COVID-19.

While play resumed in a shortened variety for the 2020-21 season, there was no Section III or NYSPHSAA tournament — a disappointing occurrence for what was another unbeaten Skaneateles team.

Next weekend, the Lakers will take on Webster-Thomas. The two teams last met during the 2019 state semifinal, which Skaneateles won en route to the championship.

The Titans were one of the few teams to challenge Skaneateles that year and another difficult test awaits.

"We're seeing a new team for the first time and it can go either way," Krieger said. "We'll have to come out and be ready, and control what we can."

