Three runs short: Auburn softball denied by New Hartford in section championship game

ONONDAGA — Auburn's pursuit of a second straight section title, which would've included the program's first trip to the state tournament, fell one win short.

The Maroons' season came to an end thanks to a 6-3 defeat against New Hartford on Thursday in the Section III Class A championship game at Onondaga Community College.

With the win, the fourth-seeded Spartans own the distinction of having knocked off the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the Class A tournament. New Hartford defeated Jamesville-DeWitt earlier in the week, preventing a rematch of last year's title game which Auburn won.

New Hartford now advances to the Class A state tournament, which begins this weekend, while the Maroons are left to wonder why their efforts fell short. Despite the loss though, Auburn's defending title run continued much longer than most.

"I'm beyond proud. Proud doesn't do justice for this group," Auburn coach Kelley Horbal said. "They put their hearts and souls into every practice and every game, and really had high hopes for today. They worked their butts off, but it just didn't come out our way. I can't say it was for lack of effort or passion. New Hartford just came out on top today."

Savannah Cole was a thorn in Auburn's side the entire game. Her two-run single in the top of the second inning opened the scoring. Later, she robbed Maroons power hitter Elise Clifford of a potential extra-base hit and RBI with a diving catch in center field.

Top cap it off, her single through the infield in the fifth put Auburn behind 6-1.

Auburn fought back in the bottom half of the fifth. Emma Merkley had a two-run single when she pummeled a 3-2 pitch over the infield to trim the score to a manageable 6-3.

The Maroons threatened again in the sixth. Madison Lowe started the inning with a walk and Olivia McLeod, who took Lowe's spot as a courtesy runner, was able to advance to third. That's where she stayed however, preventing Auburn from further cutting into the Spartans' lead.

In the seventh, the Maroons went down in order to end the game.

"These girls know what they're capable of, especially offensively," Horbal said. "They can put the ball in play and make the defense work. We can also make things happen. That was our mentality. We talk about the contagiousness of hits and keeping things rolling, and that's what was going on. Just didn't go out way in the end."

Thursday's loss had the look of "one of those days." The typically-sound Maroons were felled by several oddities, whether it be multiple outs on the basepaths or a pop up in the infield that dropped for a hit due to the sun while on defense, that proved too detrimental to overcome.

There was even a moment in the early innings where the Maroons could've possibly lost Merkley, the starting shortstop who'd later deliver a pair of RBIs, when a stolen base attempt by the Spartans ended with her catching the softball in the face. She was able to stay in the game.

"We all know that weird things are going to happen. It's part of the game," Horbal said. "The big thing is that you continue to try and pick each other up. In some cases (like the pop fly that fell), we were able to. Emma is a champ for coming back from that."

The standard for Auburn softball, despite the latest setback, has been set. After winning last year's championship and coming within three runs of doing it again, the expectation is that the Maroons can play with, and beat, any team in the section.

Auburn loses three seniors to graduation — Morgan Cook, Sydney Marinelli and JoLin Evans — but Horbal thinks the team can reload with a strong cast returning in 2023.

"Every year, even when we lose a couple great seniors, we find ways to make up for it," Horbal said. "These girls know what they can take away from this year to build upon for next, as as players come up to varsity and help us get back to this spot — I'm excited to see what we bring to the table next year. We've got a great chunk of girls coming back and I'm confident we can get here again."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

