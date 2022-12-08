Too close for comfort: Auburn boys basketball hangs on to beat Central Square

AUBURN — A rout looked in store for Auburn boys basketball against Central Square.

Thanks to a lethargic second half, the Maroons endured a game that was closer than it needed to be. But Auburn will take the win all the same, holding on to defeat the RedHawks 57-53 on Thursday at Auburn High School.

Senior Tony Borges helped provide a cushion in the final minute, going 6-for-6 from the free throw line to cap an 18-point night.

Auburn was ahead by 14 points, 40-26, with five minutes to go in the third quarter. Central Square didn't lay down though, fighting back to make it a one-possession game in the fourth.

While Maroons coach Jim Marsh gave credit to the opponent for battling, he also recognized areas for improvement from his own team.

Central Square ran two similar plays, one with 1:50 to go and the other with 10 seconds to go, that resulted in successful corner 3s for Shane Bergquist. Each cut Auburn's lead to two points, frustrating its coach in the process.

"We made some bad plays at the end. We trapped in a five-point game and allowed an open 3 in the corner. We have to be smarter than that," Marsh said. "We went too much one-on-one on offense and didn't move the ball in the half court. That's not team basketball and not what we've got to be about.

"We're lucky to come out with a win. We've gotta be consistent all the way through."

In support of Borges' 18 points, DeSean Strachan and Jack Tumber both contributed 11-point nights.

Ryan Dann added seven points, along with two pivotal defensive rebounds in the final minute that prevented Central Square from second-chance opportunities.

Previous Auburn teams heavily leaned on one or two players to do all the scoring. If Thursday's game is any indication, the Maroons will have several players to lean on this year.

Tumber, a junior point guard, is one player Marsh singled out.

"He's one of the guys really stepping up for us. He's done a great job," Marsh said. "We are talented, but the thing is when you're playing As and AAs everyone's got great players. We've gotta share the ball and understand the ball is gonna find you when you're open, instead of trying to do everything off the bounce."

Auburn's classification was a major change as the team takes on its 2022-23 schedule. The Maroons have spent the last several years as a Class A program and fit nicely among the Salt City Athletic Conference competition.

This year, Auburn made the Class AA cutoff by six students. While its league schedule remains predominantly Class A, the Maroons have schools like Cicero-North Syracuse and Liverpool -- school districts with nearly twice the enrollment -- to look forward to come sectionals.

In 2023-24, New York state is adding a AAA classification. Larger schools will move up, while Auburn will remain in AA and find itself one of the top dogs.

Because of the change for this season, Marsh scheduled several Class AA teams for non-league matchups to prepare his squad for what's ahead.

"It hurts us for seeding because we're not picking up the points. Instead of five points for a win tonight, we'll get four (Central Square is Class A)," Marsh said. "Last year we were in A and were fortunate enough to pick up enough points for a home game. That's why I scheduled some AAs, and hopefully we can steal a couple games. We have a tremendous schedule, and our league is tough because everyone knows each other."

Auburn (1-1) travels to Ithaca on Monday.