DRYDEN — Union Springs girls basketball didn't play its cleanest game, but still won by 23 points.

That's a scary notion for whichever future opponent crosses the Wolves' path.

Top seed Union Springs defeated Unatego 53-30 on Wednesday in the Section IV, Class C semifinals at Tompkins Cortland Community College, securing a berth in the final this Saturday.

With the win, the Wolves will play for the section title for the second time in four seasons.

This time, it comes with added satisfaction. Union Springs lost in the final in 2020, didn't have sectionals in 2021 and then dropped a heartbreaker in the semifinals last winter.

In 2022-23, a now-or-never-type season for the senior-laden Wolves, it's about making amends.

"They've paid their dues," Wolves coach Andy Kalet said. "They've taken some heartbreakers and learned from it, and now they continue to keep working and pushing through adversity. I couldn't be more proud of them."

While capable of offensive excellence, it was Union Springs' defense that won the day against Unatego. The Wolves allowed 18 points in the first half, then buckled down for only 12 against in the second.

That allowed the offense, which stumbled at times in the first 16 minutes, to find its footing.

"The bottom line is that you hold a team to 30 points, you're gonna put yourself in a good position to win," Kalet said. "(Unatego) is a really good basketball team, and we locked it down in our man-to-man. I thought we did a good job playing with our feet and not fouling."

Payton Gilbert was the team's leading scorer with 16 points. Danielle Waldron had 14, Ella Johnson scored 10 and Kailey Kalet contributed eight.

Gilbert and Waldron, the Wolves' two starting forwards, were the bread-and-butter for the offense for much of the night. When Union Springs was at its best offensively, it found either down in the low post and let the veterans overpower the Spartans' defense.

Their success, according to Kalet, comes from years of experience playing together.

"They've played together for a long time and are able to read each other," Kalet said. "When we can get that going with the high-low and interior passing, that helps us."

The Wolves' next opponent for the Class C crown is no stranger. For the third time this season, Union Springs will face Cayuga County and IAC division rival Moravia.

The Blue Devils pushed Union Springs to the limit in the teams' first meeting on Jan. 4, a 45-42 win for the Wolves. The second game, a home contest for the Wolves, was decided by 10 points.

Regardless of who comes out on top, the winner will be a first-time section champion. If Union Springs is to prevail, it'll take another A-plus effort that's been common in the latter half of the season.

"Tonight wasn't our prettiest or most well-played game," Kalet said. "When you have senior leadership along with kids who don't care who scores ... that's continuing to grow throughout the season. Our last several basketball games, I still think we've been climbing the ladder which is where we want to be.

"I am just super, super excited for our players to have the opportunity to play for a section title. I don't care who it's against. I will say though, Moravia is a very good basketball team. I think it's the two top teams in the section and we should face off. We have the upmost respect for the Moravia program."