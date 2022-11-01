Triple crowned: Skaneateles boys soccer beats Marcellus for third straight section title

PHOENIX — New season, new coaching staff, same result.

Skaneateles boys soccer is again the Section III Class B champion. The Lakers defeated third seed Marcellus 2-0 on Tuesday at John C. Birdlebough High School in Phoenix.

It's the third time since 2019 that the Lakers have won the section title. The only non-championship season in this four-year span was in 2020, when Section III did not hold postseasons for fall sports.

This year's championship squad carries a touch of different flavor. Though a solid amount of players returned from last year's team that won the New York state title, the coaching staff was revamped.

Longtime assistant Pete O'Connor took over the head coaching duties following Aaron Moss' retirement, while newbies Ryan Farrell and Kevan Busa rounded out the staff.

Same as it ever was. O'Connor's promotion left enough continuity that the program could continue its winning ways, despite a solid yet unspectacular fifth seed for the postseason.

"Somebody said that champions don't become champions through a single event. It's the practice and preparation that leads up to it," O'Connor said. "I think these guys put the time in to get better every game.

"We built a culture of being a solid program, and that's continued. They always put the team before the individual, and I'm just super proud of them."

Jack Phillips, who scored the winning goal in last year's state title game, added to his list of pivotal goals with a conversion less than 10 minutes into the match.

The Lakers added insurance with six minutes remaining in the first half, as Wyatt Langford delivered a perfect corner kick to the goal box that was redirected on a header from Heschel Eidel.

Facing elimination, Marcellus answered with a flurry of excellent chances in the second half. The Mustangs had multiple corner kicks and chances in close, but could not solve goalkeeper Evan Wingfield.

Marcellus' best opportunities came from senior midfielder Tristan Baker. He connected on a header with 14 minutes left that beat Wingfield but nicked the crossbar and bounced out of play.

Minutes later he was awarded a direct kick from about 30 yards after being tripped up by David Peterscak, but the attempt sailed well wide.

Though two goals isn't a lofty amount, it still exceeds the teams' first two meetings of the season. The Lakers and Mustangs played to a scoreless tie on Sept. 27, while Skaneateles managed a late goal to win the second meeting 1-0 on Oct. 13.

In both matches the scoring chances were limited. That was not the case the third time around, but the Lakers managed to keep the ball out of the net while Marcellus could not.

"(Marcellus' Rya Constable) is a heck of a player and we had to be prepared for him," O'Connor said. "Carter Corbett did a great job not letting him turn and have space and time to go at us. We haven't allowed a goal against in seven games now. Defense is our identity, but the offense came alive for us tonight."

Now that the Lakers have captured their third straight section title, they'll look to continue their two-year reign in New York state.

Section IV's Owego will be the next team that tries to knock Skaneateles off its pedestal. The teams will meet on Saturday at Fayetteville-Manlius high school in the NYSPHSAA Class B quarterfinals.