Trust is earned: Skaneateles football in state quarterfinal with QB Musso leading charge

Skaneateles football had just scored its second touchdown of last Saturday's Section III Class C championship game, but there were no high-fives incoming for quarterback James Musso.

The score came on a 9-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Brunelle, which put the Lakers ahead by 14 points over General Brown. When Musso approached the sideline, waiting with arms crossed was head coach Joe Sindoni.

Sindoni didn't offer congratulations. Instead he asked what went awry the play before, a passing attempt that fell incomplete.

Musso had some explaining to do. An animated conversation followed, with both gesturing toward the field.

"We wanted him to read something else," Sindoni said. "I saw what he read and it wasn't necessarily a terrible read. But we thought there was something better on the other side. You live with those things because he's the one on the field trying to make a play."

On that previous play, the Lakers had three receivers bunched to the left, while Patrick Herr was singled up to the right. When Skaneateles snapped the ball, Musso dropped three steps and wired a pass to Herr, but the throw was behind the intended receiver and fell incomplete.

On the other side of the formation, Cooper Purdy broke free and had an open lane to the end zone. Musso never looked his way.

Each passing play in Skaneateles' playbook has progressions, and as Sindoni outlined, there could be three options in a play. It falls on the quarterback to make the right decision.

"If Option 1 is open, I don't care about Option 2 and 3. Throw the ball to 1," Sindoni said. "Sometimes a quarterback will skip Option 1 because they think the guy who'll come open is second or third in the progression. But they didn't come open because the defense did something different, meanwhile 1 is running wide open. By the time they realize it the window has closed, and that's what drives us crazy."

No harm, no foul. After Musso's explanation, Sindoni put his arm around the senior quarterback and patted him on the helmet.

That's life as a quarterback in the Lakers' offense. Increased experience and understanding comes with increased expectation.

Most high school football programs have a simple operation on offense. The quarterback retrieves the play call from the sideline, reiterates the call in the huddle and the team runs the play. If the defense presents a disadvantageous look, the offense either lives with the call or burns a timeout to find a new play.

Sindoni's offense more closely resembles a college or pro-style offense. What's originally called can be changed either by signals from the sideline or by Musso at the line of scrimmage.

While Sindoni estimated that less than 50% of his play calls are audibled, the Lakers still do so at a much higher frequency than most high school teams.

For instance, take Skaneateles' previous game against Cazenovia. The two teams that share the Lakers nickname have played four times in the last seven months, including this year's section semifinal. Because of that familiarity, Skaneateles was more prone to changing plays pre-snap.

"They're throwing everything but the kitchen sink at us, and you don't even know what they're gonna play (on defense) from down to down," Sindoni said. "You make a play call, but then get on the ball and see something different than we we expected, and we'll need to change it."

That's where trust and experience come into play, and Musso has each in spades. He's been the Lakers' starting quarterback for three seasons and was the varsity backup as a freshman to former Class C Player of the Year Patrick Hackler.

Because of his expertise, Musso has liberty to read defenses and audible into new plays. That wasn't a privilege earned overnight.

"It helped a lot, the year Skaneateles won the state championship in 2017, I charted plays. I learned a lot of the hand signals they use and the verbiage," Musso said Saturday. "Freshman year I was backup to Pat and watched (he and Sindoni) interact in games, in practice, on the sidelines.

"Sophomore year and junior year, even though we had a shorter season, and now senior year, our communication skills have really grown. It's been a lot of fun."

With their third section title in five years now in tow, Skaneateles will next play in the NYSPHSAA Class C quarterfinals on Saturday against Chenango Forks.

The last meeting between the two teams in 2018 was a classic, with Skaneateles rallying from down two scores to win on Hackler's last-second touchdown — a play impossible to convert absent a savvy quarterback.

In the waning seconds of that game, Skaneateles failed on a third-and-goal run from Chenango Forks' 2-yard line. Needing a touchdown with the clock ticking and no time outs left, Hackler rushed his teammates to the line of scrimmage, checked for a legal formation and plunged into the end zone to complete the comeback.

Improbably, the Lakers ran two plays in the span of 10 seconds.

When asked if his current quarterback Musso has the aptitude to pull off something similar this weekend, Sindoni didn't hesitate.

"I do," he said. "I absolutely do."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

