AUBURN — Auburn softball felt it was in a groove entering sectional play.

The Maroons were winners of their final two regular season games, both in one-sided fashion.

Section III's Class AA division is a difficult beast though, with any team capable of beating another. On Wednesday, Auburn fell victim to that gauntlet.

The Maroons were eliminated by West Genesee, 4-0, in the Section III, Class AA quarterfinals at Herman Avenue Elementary.

There was little difference between the fourth-seeded Maroons and fifth-seeded West Genny. The teams were separated by one win during the regular season, and split their two contests against one another.

The latter meeting, on May 16, belonged to Auburn — and was a reason the Maroons liked their chances in the sectional opener.

That did not come to fruition.

"We felt prepared. We'd seen most teams twice and knew we had everything it takes to win against any team, as long as we put our best foot forward," Auburn coach Kelley Horbal said. "Spirits were high, but it just didn't work out in our favor today."

West Genny dealt Auburn and early blow when Lexi Rydelek blasted a solo home run off Auburn pitcher Madison Lowe to open the second inning.

The 1-0 difference held for the next four innings, as Lowe and Wildcats pitcher Maria Brandt traded uneventful innings in a pitchers duel.

In the sixth, Rydelek struck again. Her second homer of the game scored two more runs.

Now trailing by four with six outs to work with, Auburn put two runners on base in the final two innings, but were unable to scratch across a run to pressure the Wildcats.

Lowe, in her final varsity start, finished with nine strikeouts. She also had a double at the plate. Abigail Carr, Elise Clifford, Cayleigh Currier and Kaitlyn Catalone also dropped in hits.

With the loss, Auburn now graduates five seniors, all of whom played crucial roles to help the Maroons reach back-to-back Class A finals (winning one), and posting another winning record this year.

Horbal said their contributions won't be easy to replace, but she is looking forward to watching a hefty junior class return and attempt to fill those voids.

"I'm definitely going to miss the presence they bring when they play. I think this group brought a competitive spirit and a lot of laughter, and some really good times on the field. This group will hold a good spot in my memory for a long time," Horbal said. "These juniors coming back have a lot of talent, and they've been working really hard this year to get better.

"I can't wait to see the growth they make during the summer and as we approach next season. They're definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with."

Auburn finishes 10-8.

Gallery: Auburn's post season comes to an end against West Genesee in class AA quarterfinal