Southern Cayuga softball players Ellie Brozon and Ava Harvatine are among this spring's all-state selections, it was announced on Wednesday.

All-state teams are decided by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

Brozon, the Chiefs' senior third baseman, was named to the Class D second team. Harvatine, a freshman pitcher, was picked for the Class D fourth team.

Brozon hit .635 during the regular season. She led the Chiefs in hits (33), doubles (11) home runs (two), runs (26), steals (26) and RBIs (21).

She added four hits and three runs in two sectional games.

In her varsity career, Brozon finished with a .667 average, 104 hits and 100 stolen bases.

In her freshman campaign, Harvatine posted a 10-4 record and 3.49 ERA with 149 strikeouts in 85 innings pitched. She added 12 hits, 12 runs and 14 steals on offense.

The pair led Southern Cayuga to a 10-4 record during the regular season, earning the Chiefs the No. 2 seed in the Section IV Class D playoffs. Southern Cayuga had a first-round bye and later reached the section championship game, bowing out to eventual Class D state champion Deposit-Hancock.

Southern Cayuga was the lone Cayuga County school with multiple all-state selections.

Joining Brozon and Harvatine among the honorees are Auburn's Madison Lowe, Port Byron's Sadie White and Union Springs' Hailee Smith.

Lowe, a senior pitcher for the Maroons, was placed on Class AA's fifth team. This spring, Lowe struck out 121 batters in 96 1/3 innings pitched, while issuing only 38 walks and 82 hits.

This is Lowe's third consecutive season on the all-state team. She was also a fifth team selection in 2022 and third team pick in 2021. In her varsity career, Lowe led the Maroons to the Class A section title in 2021 and a runner-up finish in 2022.

White, Port Byron's senior centerfielder, made Class C's third team. The Panthers' lead-off hitter hit .567 this season with 55 hits, three doubles, eight triples, 23 RBIs and 31 steals. She was among Section III’s leaders in hits and runs scored.

Her efforts helped lead Port Byron to its first-ever section final appearance.

White becomes the Panthers’ first all-state selection since Ava Mills in 2019.

Smith, in her final season as Union Springs' pitcher, was picked for the Class C fourth team. She becomes the first Wolves player since Telona White in 2019 to make all-state.

The Wolves' primary pitcher and a staple in the middle of the batting order, Smith led Union Springs to an IAC small school title and a 16-win regular season.

At the plate, Smith hit .467 with four home runs, five doubles and 35 RBIs. In the circle, she posted a 15-3 record with a 2.06 ERA, 149 strikeouts and 14 walks in 102 innings.