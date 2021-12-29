Union Springs beats Southern Cayuga, claims first girls holiday tournament win since 2003

UNION SPRINGS — It had been a long time coming for Union Springs girls basketball.

All droughts must come to an end.

The Wolves won their first Cayuga County Holiday Tournament in 18 years on Wednesday, defeating Southern Cayuga 50-24.

Union Springs' win also ends a six-year reign for Weedsport, who the Wolves defeated in the first round on Tuesday.

"These kids have worked hard and put in the homework. Good things come, it just takes time," Wolves coach Andy Kalet said. "I'm super proud of them and I'm very excited for them. They deserve it."

While both the Wolves and Chiefs struggled offensively in the opening minutes, a 13-point run by Union Springs provided a comfortable lead after the first quarter.

From there, the tournament's host showed off their well-roundedness. Union Springs was able to score in transition, but also did well in the half-court game and at the free-throw line (10-for-12 from the stripe).

On defense, the Wolves' physical style held Southern Cayuga to only eight points in the third quarter and six in the fourth to clinch the tournament victory.

"I really like what we have. We have some size and can go with a big lineup, and a lot of times I think we play bigger than we actually are," Kalet said. "We can push it out and go, and we have some quicker guards too. The ability to control tempo is a big thing and will come into play."

The Wolves' Kailey Kalet was named the tournament's most valuable player after recording a game-high 22 points. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Payton Gilbert; Gilbert had five points against Southern Cayuga, one day after an 11-point night against Weedsport.

Charli Bennett scored 21 points for Southern Cayuga, while teammate Circe Perez was also included on the all-tournament team.

For coach Kalet, there's a belief that a strong showing against the Wolves' county rivals can catapult the team to a successful second half of the season.

That was the case in 2019, the last time the tournament was played. In that year's championship, Union Springs had Weedsport on its heels before suffering a late loss.

The formula put on display that night carried a young Union Springs team all the way to the Section IV, Class C final. Kalet hopes for a similar trajectory as the calendar swings to 2022.

"I always use the Christmas tournament as a gauge. We know how we started in November, now we're here and I have an idea where we want to be in early February," Kalet said. "We have goals, of course. In years past, we just wanted to make sectionals. Then it was to win in the first round.

"This year, we've adopted a mentality to take every possession, every shot clock, every game one at a time."

He knows that, after being placed No. 9 in the latest New York state rankings, the Wolves might have a target on their back.

"I don't know how accurate those are, but I know it's been a long time we've been ranked this early on," Kalet said. "It's exciting. I don't worry about these kids getting cocky. They're so grounded and just want to work. Now we just have to build from that."

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.