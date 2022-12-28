Union Springs beats Southern Cayuga for second straight holiday tournament title

AUBURN — Only a month into its season, Union Springs girls basketball has proven it won't shy away from the big stage.

The Wolves captured their second straight Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship, beating Southern Cayuga 75-36 on Tuesday at Cayuga Community College.

It's Union Springs' second tournament victory of the young season, after having won Johnson City's tip-off tournament at the beginning of December.

Another accolade for a veteran team that continues to establish its dominance not only in Cayuga County, but New York state.

"I'm just super proud," coach Andy Kalet said. "We talk about preparing all the time, whether its the offseason or the regular season, and they know each and every night will be something different and we've gotta be locked in. When this group lost that first one (in 2019), they were already looking forward to the next. It's good to see because they're working for it."

Kailey Kalet led all scorers with 29 points and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Teammate Danielle Waldron, with 12 points, was named to the all-tournament team, along with the Chiefs' Charli Bennett (16 points), Port Byron's Sadie White and Weedsport's Kayla Flask.

Kalet was also the tournament's MVP in 2021.

"There's some kids that didn't score in double figures that could've been on there," coach Kalet said. "Kailey ran the team, had a pretty good game offensively and was the vocal leader. Dani has had a phenomenal year, just a phenomenal year, and I thought she was deserving of it. She had two really strong games in a row."

On Tuesday against Port Byron, the Wolves stormed out to a 20-0 lead and cruised to a win. However, coach Kalet was admittedly unhappy with some of the defensive effort coming out of halftime in that game, a minor stain in an otherwise strong performance.

Wednesday's game started similarly. Union Springs led 22-7 after one quarter and held a 23-point advantage at the half.

The Wolves ensured their previous third quarter letdown would not turn into a habit. Leaning on a full-court press to start the second half, Union Springs created several extra possessions by forcing awkward passes or intercepting the Chiefs' inbound passes.

"It's hard, because we played great yesterday and they always work so hard. I just thought in our half-court defense we weren't as sharp as we can be. I thought we gave up some easy ones," coach Kalet said. "We can always get better, and I don't want them to think it's ever over. Just because we change some things doesn't mean we stop playing."

While Union Springs continues to check off boxes, the team also has an eye on postseason play with hopes of making a run in the Section IV tournament.

Though the team, which includes four seniors in the starting lineup, has played in its fair share of big games over the years, Kalet is encouraged by how his team has handled the atmosphere that coincides with tournament play.

The rest of the regular season isn't so much about making sweeping changes, but paying attention to details and staying sharp. In that respect, the Wolves look to be on the right course.

"We had to come in and play on a big stage, and they got right to work. They didn't miss a beat," coach Kalet said. "I think that's huge. This team is a veteran one. We've been on some stages where, this is exciting but it's not overwhelming. To come out here and play this way was phenomenal. We've gotta continue to push forward and hopefully this experience will pay off."

CONSOLATION GAME

Weedsport 58, Port Byron 53: Abby McKay paced the Panthers with 21 points, while Sadie White chipped in 18.

Both teams return to action next Tuesday. Weedsport (6-1) hosts Mynderse Academy while Port Byron (4-4) travels to APW.