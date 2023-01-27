Union Springs boys basketball again defies county rival Southern Cayuga

POPLAR RIDGE — Union Springs boys basketball's matchup with Southern Cayuga played out eerily similar to the teams' last meeting in December.

That game, which was the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship, the Wolves stormed out to a huge lead in the first quarter, only to fend off a feisty Chiefs team that didn't go down without a fight.

Rinse, repeat.

Union Springs built a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and managed to hold off Southern Cayuga for a 60-49 win on Friday at Southern Cayuga High School.

One of the few differences in this meeting versus the last was the environment. Holiday tournament games are played at a neutral site at Cayuga Community College. This game, for the Wolves, was a road game against a county rival in a raucous atmosphere.

According to coach Dan Cerro, that's the type of environment his team has thrived on this season.

"We just keep getting better and keep getting tougher," Cerro said. "I kinda think we play better. This team is still young. We get fired up with the crowd. As a player, I'd love this. This is fun. The crowd and everyone's right on top of you. That's high school basketball.

"The kids seem to respond to the bigger moments for some reason. We've played our better games in the big ones."

Damon Brown was the Wolves' leading scorer with 21, Collin Park finished with 19 and Aaron Johnson added 11.

Brandon Vanacore scored 13 for Southern Cayuga and Nate Thurston figured in with 12.

Union Springs held double-digit leads after the first and second quarters, and held Southern Cayuga scoreless through the first four minutes of the game until Thurston's free throws got the Chiefs off the schneid.

The Wolves never trailed through the 32-minute game, but the fourth quarter was too close for comfort at times. Thurston's 3-pointer with 6:30 to go brought the Chiefs within 10, 47-39, for the first time since the opening frame. He drained another 3 a few possessions later that cut the difference to six.

Union Springs ensured that its lead never shrank to a single score. With a minute remaining, Park drained a 3-pointer in front of the Wolves bench that put his team back in front by 10.

The Wolves hit all four of their free throws in the final minute to close it out.

"Collin hits that shot and it's kinda the dagger," Cerro said. "You can't ask for anything better than that on the road. I told him, 'Play confident, don't play arrogant.' It's good for him because he hasn't been shooting real well the last few games. I was happy for him to really close it out for us."

While Brown and Park did their usual damage on the scoresheet, Cerro was also complimentary of his role players. One in particular, the sophomore point guard Johnson, also made crucial plays down the stretch.

On consecutive Chiefs possessions in the fourth quarter, following Thurston's first 3, Johnson stole an inbounds pass that led to free throws and then forced a turnover at the other end. With four minutes left, he knocked down a wide-open 3 that helped provide some cushion.

Cerro referred to Johnson's style, in complimentary fashion, as "annoying" for opposing teams.

"He does the stuff that everyone used to do to us when I first got here," Cerro said. "To have that guy that, if you're not paying attention, gets a steal or gets a rebound. That steals like four possessions a game. The games are so close, four possessions is huge."

With February only days away, postseason play is on the horizon and Cerro has a positive outlook on his group. While he conceded "I don't believe we're the best team in the section," he believes Union Springs is capable of beating any opponent.

That's been proven in recent days. Earlier this week prior to beating Southern Cayuga -- a state-ranked team in Class D -- the Wolves gave defending Class C state champion Newfield everything the Trojans could handle in a six-point loss.

Union Springs has another test next week, as the Wolves travel to Moravia.

"We're growing as a team every game. We went down to (Newfield) a few years ago and got smacked around," Cerro said. "We got smacked early (in the last meeting) but fought back, which was different. Not many teams have players that can score or shoot the way we can. We're right in the pack of teams that can make some noise."