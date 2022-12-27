Union Springs boys basketball ensures finals appearance after beating Port Byron

AUBURN — Union Springs boys basketball was the lone entry in the Cayuga County Holiday Tournament without a winning record.

Now the Wolves will play for the tournament championship.

Union Springs pulled off a 71-31 win over Port Byron in the county tournament's first round Tuesday at Cayuga Community College.

While the Wolves entered the holiday tournament with a 2-2 record, the team was winners of its last two games -- which includes an 89-point performance last week against Odessa-Montour.

The prolific offensive play continued against the Panthers, as Union Springs knocked down 12 3-pointers as a team.

The three other boys county teams in the tournament combined for six 3s in Tuesday's games.

Damon Brown controlled play with a 20-point night for the Wolves. Collin Park was next in line with 18 points, Luke Parker had 12 (thanks to four 3s) and Aaron Johnson added 10.

No player on Port Byron reached double figures, in an uncharacteristic performance for the Panthers who averaged 72.5 points per game through their first four contests. Dominic Laframboise was the team leader with nine.

With another victory, Union Springs can snap the longest current county tournament drought among the four participating schools. The Wolves last captured the championship trophy in 2010, which capped off a stretch which the program won eight of nine tournaments in the 2000s.

In comparison, Weedsport has won the last five tournaments, Port Byron won its last in 2015 and Southern Cayuga won the year before that.

In Wednesday's championship, Union Springs will meet a familiar foe in Southern Cayuga. The two Section IV teams already play twice a year in IAC play, but will add an additional contest to decide who owns county bragging rights.

That game will start at 8 p.m. at Cayuga Community College.