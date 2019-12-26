AUBURN — Union Springs will play for its first Cayuga County Holiday Tournament title since 2010.
The Wolves overcame an early deficit to defeat Port Byron 75-45 in an opening-round game at Cayuga Community College Thursday.
After the Panthers got out to a 9-7 lead, the Wolves went on a 20-4 run to end the first quarter. Union Springs' half-court defense forced Port Byron to commit turnovers. The Wolves capitalized on those turnovers at the other end of the floor.
Wolves head coach Dan Cerro credited senior Kobe Haight for sparking his team's run. Haight entered the game and scored four quick points off turnovers.
"When we play defense, usually it leads to some easy buckets and that's what really got us going tonight," Cerro said.
After Haight had baskets on consecutive possessions, Jose Reyes scored six straight points late in the quarter and Hunter Martin had a pair of threes to give the Wolves a lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Union Springs led 46-21 at the half after another strong quarter. The Wolves had four 3-pointers, including two by Ryan Bailey.
The Wolves' dominance at both ends of the floor continued in the second half. Reyes had two 3-pointers early in the third quarter to pad Union Springs' lead.
"We shot the ball extremely well," Cerro said. "Hopefully we take that into (Friday)."
Reyes led the Wolves with 14 points. Ryan Bailey and Hunter Martin each had 10 for the Wolves. Kody Kurtz scored a game-high 15 points for the Panthers.
Union Springs returns to the county tournament championship game for the first time since 2016 when the Wolves lost to Weedsport. That was the first of three consecutive holiday tourney titles for the Warriors.
On Thursday, Weedsport defeated Southern Cayuga to advance to the title game. The Warriors will play for a fourth consecutive crown.
Cerro wants to see the same intensity his team displayed against Port Byron carry over to the title game against Weedsport.
"Every game for us right now is building toward sectionals," he said. "I think (Thursday) was a good team-building game. Everybody got in. I really saw everybody out there enjoy playing."
A win in the title game would be a significant moment for the Union Springs' program, which won this tournament seven out of eight times between 2002 and 2010.
Since the Wolves last won the tournament in 2010, Weedsport has captured the title four times.
Cerro knows what his team is up against. The Warriors are ranked No. 6 in the state and boast a balanced attack.
"Weedsport is a really good team," Cerro said. "They're all the things you want a program to be. My goal is we will get there at some point as well. To be there, you've got to beat the best. Tomorrow, we get to play against the best."