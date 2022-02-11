Union Springs boys basketball puts together full-game effort in win over Southern Cayuga

UNION SPRINGS — Union Springs boys basketball coach Dan Cerro didn't mince words.

In what was potentially the Wolves' regular season finale, he believes his team finally put together a full 32-minute effort.

The positive results were obvious.

Union Springs ripped off 30 points in the first quarter en route to an 86-47 win over Southern Cayuga on Friday night at Union Springs High School.

It was a needed confidence booster for the Wolves in what's been a season of tough-to-swallow losses. In the last week alone, Union Springs lost in overtime to Groton Monday, then followed that with a five-point loss Tuesday against Dryden.

That's been the story this season for the Wolves, as Cerro alluded to how his group hasn't lost by double digits all season. On the eve of sectionals, however, Union Springs showed why it'll be a tough out in the postseason.

"We've lost a lot of close games. It's been a frustrating year to be honest, but the best part is that we got to 10 wins and we still have a chance," Cerro said. "I'm always honest with the guys and I told them it's been a disappointing year. We had higher expectations and we have talent on this team, but we haven't always gelled.

"Now is the time to figure it out. Going into sectionals with a game like that ... it makes you feel good because you know it's there. Hopefully we can build on that and I still believe in this team. You get in the tournament and you never know."

Union Springs' bread and butter, its 3-point shooting, was on its game against the Chiefs. The Wolves knocked down 15 3s as a team, including six in the first quarter.

Six of those triples came from senior Hunter Martin, who finished with a game-high 28 points. Martin's transition 3 only minutes into the contest capped a 14-0 start by the Wolves, forcing a Chiefs timeout and signaling what type of night was ahead.

Jose Reyes and Damon Brown both scored 16 points, and Andrew Salls contributed 10 off three 3s.

Isaac Brozon led Southern Cayuga with 12 points, Nathan Thurston had nine and Tyler Figueroa added eight.

Reyes, who did most of his damage in the opening quarter, is fresh off becoming the fourth basketball player in school history to reach 1,000 career points in Tuesday's loss against Dryden. He was recognized prior to the contest with a game ball, and his name has already been added to the Wolves' 1,000-point banner that hangs in the gym.

Brown, a bruising senior forward, showed why he can be an X-factor for the Wolves as long as their season continues. While the Wolves can often count on Reyes and Martin to be prolific scorers, Brown does most of his damage around the hoop.

When he's accounted for down low, that opens up the offense for the rest of his teammates.

"Damon is the X-factor for our whole team. He can dominate games at times," Cerro said. "You see him driving the basket, getting a rebound, sprinting the floor — when he plays like that, you see the difference in our team. You can't just defend the three-point line."

Union Springs hopes to get in one more game before sectional play begins. It's unlikely, though, if Friday's explosive win will inspire Cerro to continue his off brand apparel.

With Friday being senior night, the Union Springs crowd had a "beach" theme and Cerro took part, sporting a pink, flowery shirt. Others joked after the game that the outfit is now good luck, but Cerro isn't buying it.

He joked, "Well, my wife didn't divorce me after the game and my kids are still talking to me. My players are a quiet bunch and don't say much, but they gave a couple smirks in the locker room after. It was a fun night."

