Union Springs girls basketball beats Southern Cayuga, continuing surge toward sectionals

"Honestly I thought we've been a little sloppy defensively the last few games. We needed to do a better job in our man-to-man ... and staying focused throughout the entire possession," Kalet said. "I thought we did a much better job on that. We've been putting an emphasis on that and I thought we did a nice job in the first quarter and that third quarter."

Seven players scored for Southern Cayuga, though none reached double figures. Kaley Driscoll, Davis and Lily Colton all finished with six points.

The loss eliminates the Chiefs, who needed wins in all three of their remaining games, from sectional contention. Southern Cayuga plays each of the next two nights, hosting Groton and Cato-Meridian.

Union Springs still has plenty to play for. The Wolves (14-3) will face Lansing Friday before traveling to Dryden on Saturday, hoping to tack on a few more wins to improve sectional seeding. Then on Thursday, Feb. 20, Union Springs will take on unbeaten Newfield for the IAC Small School title.

"I can tell you 2003 is the last time we won the division, and the only time," Kalet said. "I'm proud of them. They're doing well and have been working hard for it."

