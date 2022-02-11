Union Springs girls basketball holds off feisty Southern Cayuga team

UNION SPRINGS — If the Union Springs girls basketball team is to achieve its ultimate goal this season, games like Friday's might be necessary along the way.

The Wolves survived a worthy comeback attempt — without one of its top scorers for much of the game — against the Chiefs, earning a 49-42 win at Union Springs High School.

Union Springs was ahead 21-11 at halftime as its defense fed off a raucous home crowd.

Southern Cayuga didn't go out quietly in the second half against the state-ranked Wolves. Held to single digits in the first and second quarters, the Chiefs found their game to the tune of 20 points in the third.

Then in the fourth, as the game slowed to a crawl in the final minutes with fouls and free throws, made enough plays to win it.

"We talked about handling the pressure because we knew it was gonna come," said Wolves coach Andy Kalet. "We didn't want to turn the ball over. We had to be strong with it and make good decisions, and think about how much time was on the clock.

Kailey Kalet led the Wolves in scoring with 13 points, despite missing much of the second half after taking a hard fall on a drive to the hoop. Danielle Waldron was next on the score sheet with 10 points, while Ella Johnson had nine and Payton Gilbert chipped in seven.

Charli Bennett scored 19 for Southern Cayuga and Ellie Brozon figured in with 17.

With the junior Kalet unavailable for portions of the game, Union Springs was forced to play irregular lineups and a different style.

The result might not have been as pretty as some other games this season, but coach Kalet isn't concerned with style points as the team prepares for the postseason.

"We haven't had too many opportunities like that this year," coach Kalet said. "This was a great game for us to be in. I think we got a lot more out of this game than a lot of games we've played in. We did some different things that we haven't tried before, (lone senior Anna Salls) got a lot of minutes. I'm really proud of the kids because they handled it well and kept their composure for the most part."

The Wolves will next play at Tompkins-Cortland Community College Friday, Feb. 18 in the IAC small school championship. North division champion Union Springs will face small division winner Spencer Van Etten.

The two teams met earlier this season, with the Wolves earning a win.

Southern Cayuga awaits its sectional standing, which will be revealed next week.

Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.

