Union Springs girls soccer begins home tournament with win over Moravia

UNION SPRINGS — The Jim Cufari Kickoff tournament provides several teams in Cayuga County the chance to battle on the pitch early in the season.

The host team, Union Springs/Port Byron, took advantage of their home field on Friday.

The Wolves varsity girls soccer team defeated Moravia 4-2 in the first round at Union Springs High School, going ahead by four goals to put the game out of reach.

The game was an important rebound for US/PB after tough losses to Elmira Notre Dame, Trumansburg and Groton to start the season.

"They came out really strong," said Jason Dentel, who is coaching the team on an interim basis this weekend. "We talked about how we moved the ball and how we moved positionally before the game, and they really executed. They executed their opportunities and found some seams and holes in the defense.

Madison Kalet opened the scoring only four minutes into the contest off a pass from Nikki Namisniak. The Wolves quickly built a two-goal lead only a minute later when Namisniak found the back of the net, with Sarah Colgan serving as the set-up woman.

Union Springs' final goal of the half game at the seven-minute mark off the foot of Chloe Wilde, with Ella Johnson earning the assist.

The Wolves' final goal was scored by Johnson to open the second half.

If Dentel were to offer any critique, it would be the team's finish. Moravia was able to cut Union Springs' lead in half with a pair of second-half goals.

"I think we were a little nervous in protecting the lead, and gave up some chances that we normally probably wouldn't," Dentel said. "Like I told the girls, every player got in and played some meaningful minutes to help contribute to the win."

Dentel has been Union Springs' high school principal dating back to last school year. Though he was familiar with many of his players in the classroom, that experience on the pitch was limited.

He credited the team leaders for helping formulate a game plan and provide assistance to their coach on short notice.

"They came to work in practice yesterday and were focused on the match," Dentel said. "I hadn't seen them so far this year because there was only one home game, but I saw all their home games last year and knew all the returners. We met yesterday and they told me what we're good at and what we need to work on. They had good advice and a good reflection on what was needed."

One of the challenges for this particular weekend is lack of rest. It's not too common in soccer to play two games in roughly 18 hours, but that'll be the case as Union Springs plays for the tournament championship Saturday morning.

"The challenge is staying healthy and hydrated," Dentel said. "They'll probably get two good meals before tomorrow, and need a good night's sleep. We used our bench well today, which should help us tomorrow. And we're playing another team that's dealing with the same thing."