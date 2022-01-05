Union Springs outlasts Moravia behind Kalet's 19-point fourth quarter

UNION SPRINGS — It was a knock 'em down, drag 'em out type of game.

In the end, Union Springs girls basketball was able to show off its mettle.

The Wolves, ranked seventh in Class C in the latest New York state rankings, were able to preserve their perfect record with a 60-45 win over Moravia on Wednesday at Union Springs High School.

While the final 15-point differential suggests otherwise, it wasn't an easy night for Union Springs. Moravia led by five, 31-26, midway through the third quarter. With only a couple minutes expired in the fourth, the game was tied.

"We went back and forth, kept it close and made some big plays," Wolves coach Andy Kalet said. "It was during (the late stages of the third quarter) when we really started to capitalize how we wanted against that zone defense. We were trying to shoot too many 3s and weren't making them, and needed to work inside and attack gaps.

"It came down to gut-check time and we proved we weren't gonna lay down. I was super proud of them for that."

It helped Moravia's cause early in the second half when Wolves point guard Kailey Kalet sat on the bench with four fouls. But with the score in flux toward the end of the third quarter, Kalet took over.

Following a three-point play by the Blue Devils' Kayleigh Utter that tied the score 37-all with six minutes to go, Kalet went on a tear. She scored 12 straight points, which included an old-fashioned three-point play and another 3-pointer, to give the Wolves a nine-point advantage.

Kalet totaled 19 points in the fourth quarter alone and finished with a team-high 26. She also knocked down five of her six free-throw attempts in the final frame to close it out.

"I actually told her at halftime there might be times when she had to take this thing in her hands," coach Kalet said. "She got a silly foul and wanted to go back in ... but I said, 'One, you've got four fouls. Two, this team's gonna learn something now. And three, you're gonna learn something.' But when she went back in, she really took control. She controlled the tempo and found her way to the basket at pivotal times.

"You're fortunate to have a player you can lean on like that."

Kalet wasn't alone. Payton Gilbert also had a monster night with 20 points, which included a 10-for-16 performance at the stripe. Danielle Waldron added nine.

For Moravia, Chloe Hanson scored 11 points, Jordan Smith had 10 and Kate Baylor and Makenna Caza both recorded eight.

Because of Moravia's physical style — bodies were flying particularly frequent in the opening quarter — Union Springs expected to be challenged at the free-throw line.

In the end, the Wolves finished a sufficient 20-for-32, while Moravia went 11-for-24.

"We prepared for that. Comparable to us, we all play really hard and physical. They like to run and we like to run, they like to pressure and we like to pressure," coach Kalet said. "We told them not to rely on whistles and play through contact. We knew we were in for a physical battle and had to play tough and smart with the ball."

The two teams meet again Jan. 18 in Moravia, in a match-up that could go a long way in deciding who represents the IAC North Small Schools in the league's championship later this season.

"I think there's four teams in the north that can compete and every game counts," Kalet said. "Moravia is well-coached, they're a good program and for us this was a big win. We know it's not gonna be easy, and this means nothing when we play them again."

First things first though, Union Springs is back home on Friday against Spencer-Van Etten. The Blue Devils also return to action on Friday as they host Candor.

