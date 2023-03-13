PORT BYRON — One day after completing her final varsity bowling match, Colleen Jump finalized her college decision.

Jump, a student-athlete at Dana West High School in Port Byron, signed her college commitment letter to Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva where she will join the Herons' bowling program next fall.

The ceremony took place Monday afternoon in the high school's library, where Jump was joined by parents Mary and Mike, along with classmates and teammates.

William Smith's women's bowling team is a relatively new one, having began competition in 2022-23.

Jump pointed to her familiarity with the Herons' coaching staff as a primary incentive. Assistant coach Jason Sterner is Jump's personal bowling coach, while wife Heather D'Errico Sterner is head coach.

"I already knew I had a great connection. I met (Heather) and had known Jason for years, and it just felt right," Jump said. "When I went and visited campus, I love it and it felt like it could be my home for the next four years. I visited other schools but they just didn't give me that feeling. And knowing the coach and that connection is really what steered me toward Hobart and William Smith."

Jump recently completed her varsity bowling career over the weekend, as the Union Springs/Port Byron girls team competed at the NYSPHSAA Division II state championships Sunday at Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

The Wolves placed third overall, trailing only Section V's Newark and Section II's Schalmont.

Jump placed ninth among all individuals, scoring 1,106 pins across six games (184.33 average). Younger sister Jenna Jump had the Wolves' best series (1,193 pins) for fifth among individuals.

This year was Colleen Jump's second trip to states. She competed with Section IV's composite team in 2022-23, as she owned one of the sections top six averages.

The second trip, she said, was the more enjoyable of the two.

"I'm very proud of how our team did," Jump said. "We didn't bowl our best like we did at state qualifiers, but we bowled well enough. Third in Division II in the state is amazing. When I joined the team, I had no idea any of this was coming.

"I enjoyed bowling at states last year with the all-star team, but this year it was special because I was with some of my closest friends and got to experience states with my sisters (Bethany and Jenna).

Jump is a three-sport athlete at Port Byron, where she also plays field hockey in the fall and softball in the string.

Bowling, though, has been her longest-tenured sport. Speaking prior to the signing, US/PB coach Marianne Viscardi noted how Jump has been with the varsity team since seventh grade, and called her "a great foundation for our team".

"It's been a great experience with her," Viscardi said. "We're gonna miss her and we're gonna make her proud, because we've got a good bunch of girls to hand off the baton."

Jump will wrap up her varsity career with the Panthers' softball team, with games beginning later this month.

Once she reaches college, she plans to focus primarily on bowling, but would consider joining the Herons' softball program that begins play in 2025-26 (Jump's junior academic year).

Before that though, Jump has time to reflect on her contributions to athletic programs at both Port Byron and Union Springs, and offered thanks to those in both communities who supported her varsity career.

"It's been really nice. I've always had the support here (at Port Byron) from our principals and athletic directors, but it's nice to have the support of their athletic director (Todd Salls) and principal (Jason Dentel)," Jump said. "Todd was there yesterday, (Port Byron Athletic Coordinator Mike Hermann) was there yesterday. It's just amazing that, even though the schools are a half-hour apart, we feel the connection and to build relationships with people from other schools."