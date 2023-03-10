Several Cayuga County bowlers will compete at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championships this weekend at Strike N Spare Lanes in Syracuse.

Union Springs/Port Byron’s girls team is Section IV’s representative in the Division II championships.

The Wolves clinched a berth at the state finals thanks to their performance at the Section IV State Qualifier meet last month in Waverly. US/PB edged Windsor, 8,084 pins to 8,028, to continue its season into states.

Union Springs/Port Byron’s pin total that day was the highest among all Division I and Division II schools in the section.

The Wolves are led by Colleen Jump, the team’s lone senior. Jump’s 199 average is second-best among all individual girls bowlers that will compete in the Division II team championships. Only Maryvale’s Emma Jones (Section VI) has a higher average at 201.

Also set to compete for the Wolves are junior Delaney Kimball (114), sophomores Caroline Smead (170), Jenna Jump (166) and Bethany Jump (161), and freshman Hali Gray.

This will be Colleen Jump’s second consecutive trip to the state championships. She competed with Section IV’s composite team at the 2022 state meet, helping the section place fourth out of 11 teams. As an individual, Jump racked up 1,167 total pins in six games (194.5 average), which was 21st overall out of 66 bowlers.

In boys bowling, Auburn sophomore Eric Barski will participate with Section III’s composite team.

To compete for Section III’s composite team, a bowler must have one of the six best averages in the section on a non-championship team (Division I’s New Hartford and Division II’s Camden won titles this year).

Barski’s season average of 217 is the highest among Section III bowlers. He will join Adirondack’s Logan Chirzan, Chittenango’s Jacob Podunajec, Whitesboro’s Dan Longway, and Central Square’s Collin Edwards and Logan Hoyt to represent the section.

Barski’s top performance of the 2022-23 season came in a sweep over Central Square on Dec. 29, when he scored a three-game total of 816, which included two 279s (his highest rounds of the season thus far).

Section III’s boys composite team, with Barski, will compete on Saturday, with action beginning at 2 p.m.

Union Springs/Port Byron then hit the lanes on Sunday for the Division II championships.