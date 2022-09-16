Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer appoints new coach after resignation

The Union Springs/Port Byron girls varsity soccer team has a new head coach.

At Monday's Union Springs Central School District Board of Education meeting, Jason Dentel was approved to coach the Wolves for the remainder of the 2022 fall season.

Dentel takes over for Scott Biter, who resigned from his position following Union Springs/Port Byron's game on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Groton. The school board also voted to accept Biter's resignation.

Union Springs athletic director Todd Salls declined to comment on the circumstances regarding Biter's resignation, citing it as a personnel matter. Biter did not return The Citizen's request for comment.

Dentel, who is also the Union Springs high school principal, coached the Wolves on an interim basis during last weekend's Jim Cufari Kickoff soccer tournament.

US/PB played games on Friday and Saturday, winning them both to capture their third straight tournament championship. Dentel was then officially approved as the new head coach on Monday, and he will take on a pro-rated salary for the remainder of the Wolves' season.

Biter was named US/PB girls varsity soccer coach over the summer, replacing Matt Hauser, who departed the school district after coaching the Wolves during the spring 2021 and fall 2021 seasons.

Speaking after Union Springs/Port Byron's game against Moravia last Friday, Sept. 9, Dentel said his players "have been great and came ready to work."

"They've been focused on the team and the matches we're playing," Dentel said. "I can't be prouder of them. I met with some of the leaders (Thursday) and told them, 'Tell me what we're good with. Tell me what we need to work on.' They had some good advice and good reflection on what they need to work on."