MORAVIA — Ten games into its season, Union Springs/Port Byron girls soccer has clinched a sectional position.
Now for the rest of the year, the Wolves will be focused on playing the right way heading into the postseason.
US/PB got off to a good start to that goal, defeating Moravia 8-0 Monday at Millard Fillmore Elementary in Moravia for the Wolves' third straight victory.
"I've had to sweat out (making sectionals) too many times over the years, so this was nice that the kids can focus on getting better every day and fine-tuning some of the things we've been talking about," Wolves coach Jim Hodges said. "We still have a very demanding schedule left, which will only make us better come the postseason."
Ava Mills (two assists) and Jodie Jenkin (assist) each scored twice for the Wolves, while Rebecca Colgan, Renee Park (two assists), Mandy Aldrich and Ella Johnson (assist) all tallied once.
Park had the prettiest goal of the game, perfectly bending a corner kick that deflected off Moravia goalkeeper Abigail Myers into the top of the net, giving US/PB a 4-0 lead with 17 minutes to go in the first half.
"That's her third time doing that this year," Hodges said. "(Park and Mills) are tied in scoring this year. They have a unique and special chemistry that started last season and continued on this season. We play with a 5-3-2, so with just two strikers up top, and their chemistry is fantastic. Renee may be our most improved player of the season and we're not finished yet."
On the other end, Hunter Pettit and Danielle Waldron combined for eight saves. Pettit, who took over as starting keeper for the graduated Morgan Lupo, has stepped up in a position that was somewhat of an unknown entering the season.
You have free articles remaining.
"I've been thrilled with Hunter Pettit this year. She came back from major knee surgery in the offseason and was determined to be with us first day of preseason," Hodges said. "She's got great athleticism, length, speed, reaction time ... Hunter's always been a very good keeper. She's just always been a year behind somebody like Morgan.
"The two previous games, if it wasn't for her the outcomes probably would've been different."
US/PB has allowed only one goal over its last three games, and that includes two wins over state-ranked Marathon. Moravia's scoring chances were few and far between, not only because the Wolves kept the action at the other end for most of the game, but because the Blue Devils were unable to sustain offensive pressure.
Moravia's best scoring opportunity came with under 10 minutes to go. The Blue Devils were awarded a corner kick, one of six in the game for Moravia, and Rachel Pflueger took it. The Pflueger kick's trajectory was on its way to the inner box, but it bounced off a few bodies and nearly landed in the net.
Before the ball crossed the line, the Wolves swatted it away to preserve the shutout. Those types of defensive plays have become a constant.
"Not only is our back line staying more compact and connected, but now I think we're doing a much better job of defending as a unit," Hodges said. "Our transition from attacking to defending when we lose possession is gradually getting better. That was something we really needed to work on, and it's nice to see the things we work on in practice start to show up on game day."
Both teams return to the pitch Wednesday, as US/PB (6-4) next plays at state-ranked Lansing while Moravia (1-8) travels to Marathon.