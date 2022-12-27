Union Springs stays undefeated, beats Port Byron in county tournament

AUBURN — In pursuit of its second straight Cayuga County Holiday Tournament championship, Union Springs girls basketball quickly showed off why it's one of the top teams in New York state.

Propelled by a 20-0 run to start the game, the Wolves defeated Port Byron 88-55 in the first round of the county tournament Tuesday at Cayuga Community College.

Kailey Kalet finished with a team-high 21 points for Union Springs, while Danielle Waldron's 20 and Payton Gilbert's 18 solidified the offensive output. Madison Kalet and Xavia Evener added to the scoring effort with 10 points apiece.

Port Byron's Abby McKay had a 23 points to lead all players. Sadie White added 18.

It was clear in the opening moments that Union Springs' offense was on its A-game. The Wolves won the tip, and within seconds Kailey Kalet was at the rim for the game's opening bucket.

The Panthers didn't score until the four-minute mark of the first, on White's basket.

While the Wolves' offense slowed in the second quarter, it re-found its groove in the second half as it scored 44 points in the final 16 minutes.

Tuesday's win was Union Springs' highest-scoring game of the season so far, besting the 76-28 win over Marathon on Dec. 20.

It also improved the Wolves' record to 7-0 on the season.

With another win, Union Springs can capture its second straight county tournament title and second tournament championship of the season. The Wolves opened the season with a pair of wins in Johnson City in the Mark Woitach Tip Off tournament.

Union Springs, currently ranked No. 2 in New York's Class C rankings, will take on another state-ranked team on Wednesday. The Wolves will take on Southern Cayuga, currently 18th in Class D, on Wednesday in the championship. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at CCC.

Port Byron will face Weedsport in the consolation game at 3 p.m.