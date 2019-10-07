AUBURN — In all four games, Union Springs led early but had to endure an Auburn comeback attempt.
The Wolves won the first set, dropped the second and then closed it out with two in a row against the Maroons in a 3-1 match victory Monday at Seward Elementary in Auburn.
Seemingly in control of the first set, Union Springs' watched Auburn fight back to cut the lead to 18-14 before the Wolves won seven of the next eight points to go ahead in the match 1-0.
The second played out similarly, but this time Auburn fought back, tying it at 19-19. There were three lead changes after that, with the Maroons ultimately taking the set 25-23 on a Shelby Weeks kill to close it out.
In the third, Union Springs led throughout until Auburn rallied back to tie it 17-17. The Maroons were unable to steal this one, however, as the Wolves scored a 25-23 win to go up 2-1 in the match.
The fourth and final game was Union Springs' most dominant, but still not completely clean. The Wolves sat at 24 points for longer than they would've liked, as Auburn strung together five straight points to delay the end. Ultimately it was too big of a hole to climb out of, as Union Springs closed out the match with a 25-14 score.
"Auburn showed at times showed a little more heart than we did, only because they were unwilling to give up a big run," Union Springs coach Tom Owens said. "They worked and returned balls harder than we did tonight, and that's why I give (Auburn coach Kim Doan) credit. We managed to scrape by with what we had."
Ellie Sochan paced Union Springs with 12 points and three kills, while Ruth Jackson (four points, two aces, one block, one assist) and Payton Gilbert (10 points, three aces) each posted five kills.
The Wolves had to step up in the absence of one of their captains and top hitters, as Jessica Morgan was out with a sickness. Owens credits his team for stepping up and doing its best to fill a big void.
"Jessica has probably been my No. 2 or even my No. 1.5 hitter on the outside all year," Owens said. "She's just gotten in a groove lately that if we get her the ball in the right spot she puts it down, and she plays pretty well on defense. When you completely eliminate her for the game, it requires a lot of other people to step up. Fortunately, we were able to do that tonight."
While Union Springs will take the win, it was a difficult one. In both the second and third games, Auburn had the Wolves on the defensive with a long series of serves. First it was Lexy Driscoll, who helped the Maroons secure six straight points in the second game. In the third game, Kailee Brooks had a similar run that helped Auburn tie the set before Union Springs wrestled away the win.
"People always say, 'Tom, you're getting really gray,' and I think it's because of the that," Owens said. "We preach every day in practice to make sure we're moving our feet. They've gotta have their momentum going forward. That's a universal thing, whether you're a softball player, volleyball player, a wrestler, or anything, you just have to have your momentum forward to be able to spring and explode.
"If you're flat-footed you're dead, and that's what we did. Auburn served great tonight and that's one thing they were all over us with."
The Wolves (9-2) still have five more matches this season and are in contention for the IAC lead. Union Springs is on the road at Whitney Point on Wednesday.
"It's probably one of the best volleyball teams I've had," Owens said. "I've never sat at 9-2 at the varsity level, and that's my girls and the hard work they've put into this thing. If we can keep playing like we're capable of, we should have a solid end of the year."
Auburn (3-6) travels to Central Square on Wednesday.