MORAVIA — The Wolves bounced back from a slow start.
Moravia won the first set but the Union Springs volleyball team took the next three for a 3-1 victory at Moravia High School Thursday. The final set scores were 15-25, 25-16, 26-24 and 25-20.
Coming off a big win over Trumansburg Tuesday, Wolves coach Tom Owens was worried his team would come out flat.
"We finally got it done in five at Trumansburg, but my biggest fear tonight was knowing we had to come down and play a tough Moravia team," Owens said. "These guys are solid, and I was so scared we wouldn't come out with energy and in that first game we didn't.
"But these kids are good — and I've told them from day one they're good — and they showed heart tonight to turn it around and come back against a really good team. I'm proud to death of their effort tonight."
Payton Gilbert was aggressive at the net and finished with eight kills, seven blocks, four digs, an ace and an assist for Union Springs.
"She's 110 percent all the time and we have to sometimes rein her in a little bit," Owens said. "She's a freshman and you have to manage her and reassure her. She takes a breath, gets ready and goes back in."
Marrin Owens added 11 assists and a dig, while Jess Morgan recorded seven kills, an ace, an assist and a dig. Ruth Jackson had four kills, four assists, three blocks, three digs and three aces.
"Ruth Jackson is probably the best hitter we have on the team, and Jess Morgan has been hitting the ball great. She's a senior captain and she's picked it up for us," Owens said. "Marrin Owens ... and Aurora Lucas have done a great job distributing the ball and getting it to those hitters.
"It's all come together. It's just keeping them up and keeping the energy alive."
Moravia's Kate Baylor registered 11 kills, six aces and a pair of blocks, while Sophia Amos had five kills, two aces and a block. Alexa Nye finished with eight assists and an ace.
The Blue Devils got off to a hot start and took a 15-5 lead to prompt a Wolves timeout. Union Springs took 10 of the last 17 points, but Moravia held on for a 25-15 victory in the first set.
"We came out strong, and that's what I wanted them to do," Moravia coach Heather Justian said. "Then we started making errors at the net and stopped playing strong over the next couple sets."
The lead changed hands seven times in the second set, but Union Springs finished the frame on a 16-3 run to win it 25-16. While the Wolves have come back from a 2-0 deficit this season, there was still urgency to take the second set.
"I certainly didn't want to go that route again, especially against Moravia," Owens said. "They started to turn it around defensively, they hit more serves in and they trusted the ball."
A seven point run gave Union Springs a 9-1 advantage to start the third and the Wolves led the whole way despite the Blue Devils providing a scare in in the 26-24 third set.
Each team had a six point run in the fourth frame, but Union Springs was able to string together points off the serve to take the set 25-20 and close out the contest.
Moravia (6-4) hits the road to take on Dryden Wednesday, while Union Springs (8-2) travels to Auburn. The Wolves are hoping to keep rolling after putting another notch in the win column.
"It was a great game and a good win for us," Owens said. "That's another division win for us, so that's huge."