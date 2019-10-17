UNION SPRINGS — In his post-match meeting with his team, coach Tom Owens pointed to the banner.
Hanging along the wall, the banner listing division championships has multiple years. There's three straight years (1976-78), 1984, 1988 and 2017.
The Wolves assured 2019 would be added to the list Thursday.
The Union Springs volleyball team swept Dryden 3-0 at Union Springs High School to secure the IAC North Small Division championship. The final set scores were 25-17, 25-20 and 25-22.
"Every time they walk into the gym, those kids will be able to look at that banner and say 'Yup, that was my year,'" Owens said. "It means a lot to them, and it means a lot to me too.
"The whole atmosphere and for them to do it on their home court made it a fantastic night."
Payton Gilbert recorded five kills, three aces, two blocks and a dig for the Wolves, while Marrin Owens added 11 assists, a kill and a dig. Aurora Lucas had five aces and five assists, and Jess Morgan finished with nine kills, three aces and three digs.
For Owens, his entire lineup was able to get the job done.
"The usual people kept us in the game tonight," Owens said. "Ruth Jackson is a beast and my freshman Payton Gilbert is tough in the middle ... and every game she gets better. Jess (Morgan) is on another corner and Jackie Huber is on another corner and Grace Kime is on another corner, Ellie Sochan. I was lucky enough to have kids at the corners that can hit the ball. ... That's what we've built and this is what we've worked for. I'm extremely proud of my kids this year."
The last time the teams met, it took Union Springs five sets to pull out the win. The Wolves were down 2-0, but took the next three sets in that matchup.
There was no such drama Thursday.
"We played above what we did down in Dryden in the first two sets tonight, but Dryden is a good team. ... You notice that unless you're hitting serves, they're going to get the ball back most times," Owens said. "We did what we had to do tonight, and I'm glad it didn't go to a fifth set."
Union Springs got off to a hot start in the first set. A 10-1 run gave the Wolves a 12-5 lead and they cruised to a 25-17 victory.
"We got on a nice run, but the rest of the time it was back-and-forth, back-and-forth," Owens said. "I give Dryden a lot of credit because they can get the ball back over the net, but this (win) means a lot. ... It's rewarding to be able to do what we did tonight against a solid program like Dryden."
Neither team had a run longer than four straight points in the second set. The lead changed hands three times, with Union Springs emerging with a 25-20 win.
Dryden took the first four points of the third frame, but the Wolves took 12 of the next 15 points and stayed ahead of the Lions the rest of the way to complete the sweep 25-22.
"Instead of waiting for Trumansburg or whatever team to decide what's going to happen with our fate, we knew if we won tonight we're going to be able to lock it up," Owens said of the division title. "We managed to pull it out."
Union Springs, now 12-2 overall and 11-2 in the IAC, hosts Lansing on Monday before sectionals.
"That's our Senior Night," Owens said. "We certainly want to send our seniors out with a win. That's our next mission."