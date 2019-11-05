UNION SPRINGS — The Wolves used the momentum from the first set to power past the Blue Devils.
No. 4 Union Springs took the first set 25-19, then followed it up with 25-12 and 25-14 victories in the next two frames to beat No. 5 Moravia 3-0 in the Section IV, Class D volleyball quarterfinals at Union Springs High School Tuesday.
Union Springs advances to the semifinal pool play Thursday at a place to be determined.
"I'm ecstatic for our kids. They've worked so hard," Wolves coach Tom Owens said. "It's been kind of a long season, but they haven't quit playing volleyball. They work hard in practice, especially the last two weeks that we've had off (from games). ... I was a little apprehensive as to how we'd come out tonight, but these guys clicked."
Union Springs' Ruth Jackson recorded six kills, three blocks, three digs and an assist, while Jess Morgan had five kills and two assists. Marrin Owens registered 18 assists and three aces.
For Tom Owens, one of his standouts was Payton Gilbert. Although the freshman made some mistakes, she made up for it with nine kills and a pair of blocks.
"One minute she makes a blunder, but the next she's off the planet — and she's only a freshman," Owens said. "She's unbelievable right now. It's amazing to watch her.
"These guys were all solid tonight."
Moravia's Sophia Amos tallied six kills, a block and an ace, while Abby Axton added six assists and an ace. Illeana Ramirez finished with three kills and an ace.
The Wolves stayed a couple points ahead early in the first set, but put together three four-point runs to take a 20-14 lead. Union Springs then took five of the last nine points to seal the 25-19 win.
"My kids have worked hard in practice. Our JV kids have joined us so we have the numbers to keep scrimmaging, and we've been scrimmaging until the cows come home," Owens said. "It showed tonight, because we fine tuned our offense and defense."
The Wolves took the first seven points, led 15-6 at one point and cruised to a 25-12 win in the second set.
Union Springs stayed close early in the third, and overtook Moravia 6-5. The Wolves kept putting together multiple point runs and completed the three-set sweep 25-14.
After a big victory over perennial powerhouse in Trumansburg during the regular season, Owens believes the Wolves are peaking again in the playoffs.
"I'm hoping our season has twin peaks," Owens said. "We had our up, we had a little bit of a down and now we're moving back up again."
Now the Wolves have a couple days to prepare for the semifinal pool play, which will likely take place at No. 1 Candor. Owens said its the first semifinal appearance for Union Springs since 1988.
"They're fantastic teams," Owens said. "Candor is probably darn close to No. 1 in the state. Bainbridge-Guilford I think won it a couple years ago, and Tioga is one of those cornerstone programs for the IAC. We're going down there and get to play with those three teams, and it's a challenge but it's also an honor. I know how far we've come and those programs have maintained it for a lot of years.
"We've got a great team and we'll see how it turns out."