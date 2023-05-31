Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EAST SYRACUSE — While it doesn't end with a championship, Port Byron's season was an unprecedented one for the program.

The Panthers won three sectional games, two against higher seeds, and reached the section final for the first time.

In that final, though, Port Byron met its match. The Panthers fell behind in the first inning against Cooperstown, and despite some late runs, couldn't overcome. Port Byron's season ends with a 4-2 defeat to Cooperstown in the Section III, Class C championship Wednesday at Carrier Park in East Syracuse.

"Getting to this point was monumental for us. It would've been great to take this home, but having the run we had, they did everything I could ask for," Panthers coach Bill DeAngelis said. "Coming up short obviously wasn't where we wanted to be, but I'm very proud of these kids. They gave me everything they had."

Port Byron's hopes were kept alive by sophomore pitcher Jenna Jump, who entered the game in the second inning with a baserunner on first, none out and a 3-0 deficit.

Jump retired 11 straight Cooperstown batters to kept her team in striking distance.

That allowed Port Byron to find its footing against Cooperstown fireballer Danielle Seamon, who limited the Panthers to only three baserunners (walks by Nikki Namisniak and Sadie White, and an error that allowed Bella Martinez to reach) through the first four innings.

"Jenna has come in and stepped up big for me, every time I've needed her," DeAngelis said. "She's a rock. She goes out there, is very poised and gets the job done."

Port Byron found its footing against Seamon in the fifth. Ninth-hitter Raelee McDowell opened the rally with a two-out walk. Sadie White followed with an RBI triple to make it 3-1, then scored on a wild pitch to bring the Panthers within a run.

Consecutive walks to Mackenzie McDowell and Namisniak followed, but the game-tying hit proved elusive. Seamon worked a pop up to end the fifth inning and keep the Hawkeyes ahead.

Then, in its own at-bats, Cooperstown's first hit off Jump was a solo home run by Kate Crippen.

Down two with six outs to work with, Port Byron's lone baserunner from then on came via a lead-off double by Colleen Jump in the sixth. Jump was ultimately stranded.

The Panthers went down in order in the seventh to end the game.

With the loss, Port Byron says goodbye to a crucial group of seniors. White, the lead-off hitter, was among Section III's leaders in both hits and runs during the regular season. Namisniak led the section in RBIs. Mackenzie McDowell finished top 10 in runs scored. First baseman Jordan Cook had over 30 hits. Colleen Jump was a steadying presence behind the plate.

None will be easy to replace.

"I love each one of them. They were solid for me and gave everything they had. Without them I wouldn't have the record we had last year and this year," DeAngelis said. "When you come out of the gate with that, I couldn't ask for anything more. I'm gonna miss them."

The Panthers coach acknowledged that he'll have a young team in 2024 with plenty to work on in the coming offseason, and Class C offers plenty of competitive talent that will present challenges.

With that in mind, DeAngelis added, "The cupboard's not empty."

"Our chances were really good this year with the talent we had. But we've got some players coming," DeAngelis said. "It might take a couple years, but it might not. All we can do is work hard, hope for the best and maybe be in a position to come back here."