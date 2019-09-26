POPLAR RIDGE — Emma VanAmburgh is getting back on track.
The Southern Cayuga senior — in her third meet back after missing the beginning of the season — took first in both of her individual events and was a part of a winning relay, but the Watkins Glen swim team's depth came through in a 55-39 victory at Southern Cayuga High School Thursday. With the win, the Senecas remain undefeated this season.
VanAmburgh had the top time in the 50 freestyle (26.63) and the 100 freestyle (59.82). She teamed up with Ellie Burroughs, Brooke Green and Molly Rejman to place first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.35).
VanAmburgh missed the first three contests of the season due to injuries sustained in a car accident in early September.
"It feels really good (to be back), and today was really great because I was finally able to get my times back from last year," VanAmburgh said.
Earlier this month, VanAmburgh was driving home from swim practice when her vehicle caught the edge of the road. Her car careened off the pavement and into a telephone pole.
VanAmburgh was taken to Upstate Hospital in Syracuse, where she received 70 stitches — 20 on the inside and roughly 50 on the outside — to close up wounds on her left arm. While the cuts are still visible, she escaped without any broken bones, a concussion or nerve damage.
"We've been telling people that I got attacked by a bear or a shark just to make it fun," VanAmburgh said with a grin. "I got some people to believe it."
While she was held out of the pool, VanAmburgh tried to help her team by bringing positive energy poolside. The encouraging words and cheers helped but it wasn't the same as if she was contributing her talents in the pool, as Southern Cayuga had close losses to Lansing and Dryden.
"She's very determined and has a great work ethic. She always brings positivity and is a great leader on the deck, in the water, in school, everywhere," Chiefs coach Cathy Murray said. "She's very driven. ... We're very glad to have her back. I'm not sure we would've had our previous two losses if she had been in the water."
Against Watkins Glen Thursday, Green posted the only other individual win for Southern Cayuga. Green came in first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:10.32.
Southern Cayuga (3-3) hosts Elmira Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Chiefs have another month to prepare before the IAC championships and the rest of the postseason.
For Murray — although it wasn't a win — a close loss to Watkins Glen was satisfying.
"We had a great meet," Murray said. "(Watkins Glen) is undefeated and is very strong at the top. They've got a lot of strong depth at the top. It was great that we were as close as we were against them. The girls swam very well."