Volleyball players like Kate Raddant don't come around all that often.

At first glance, her skillset seems obvious. Raddant stands comfortably over 6 feet tall, and was predictably planted in the front row when her career began in seventh grade.

Her all-around game, though, was what helped Skaneateles capture its fourth straight Section III, Class C title in the fall. She led the Lakers in one statistical category (total points), while finishing second in several others (kills, blocks, digs, aces).

"My height definitely helped at the beginning, kinda gave me a head start," Raddant said. "It's a volleyball joke that the tallest person always gets put in the middle, and they're stuck there forever. Luckily this year I played all around, got to serve and and pass a little which was really fun."

Kate Raddant's Trophy Case Statistics 2022: 51 aces, 135 kills, 40 blocks, 182 digs Accolades OHSL Player of the Year Fifth team all-state selection

Raddant picked up volleyball in seventh grade as a member of Skaneateles' modified team, and bumped to JV for her eighth grade and freshman seasons.

As a sophomore Raddant received the promotion to varsity, but COVID-19 delays and injuries limited her.

Oddly, a broken foot suffered one season helped facilitate her development in other areas of the court.

"She couldn't jump or do much, but still wanted to go to practice and would pass or hit against a wall," Lakers coach Dan Mulroy said. "I think some of the skills she developed that made her this all-around player were things she worked on while she was hurt.

"Then all of a sudden, when you see her in action, it's like, 'Wow Kate, you can set the ball' or 'Wow, you're a really good passer.' And that led to this year, her playing all around and doing it all."

While continuing the Lakers' sectional reign was important, Raddant, now a senior, took on added responsibility as one of the team leaders. She continued Skaneateles' "Big sister, little sister" program, which a team veteran takes a younger player under their wing.

She made a point to involve the Lakers in community service programs, such as the CNY Diaper Bank which the team gathered over two-thousand diapers for local parents and children in need.

"I wanted to take on the role of a leader. I had always been the youngest one on the team and didn't want to overstep," Raddant said. "This year it was nice to bring everyone together and do whatever I could to make it a team and make everything more fun."

"She arranged all sorts of team bonding activities that were genuinely fun," said Mulroy. "That's what the girls talk about, even now after the season. It's not so much our record or how we did, but the dinners, the scavenger hunt, tie-dying socks. All these things Kate arranged and really brought us together.

"It's tough when you have 16 or 17 girls on a roster, but Kate managed that and was a really good leader."

Chemistry away from the court only helped matters when competition began. Following a 3-2 start, the Lakers reeled off 14 consecutive wins through the Section III, Class C final win over Cazenovia.

During that span, Skaneateles surrendered only three games. Both sectional wins were sweeps.

"It truly was exciting," Raddant said. "I feel like our team had the toughest competitors in the league, and we were all in one gym practicing together. It's crazy to be able to pass hits to Ayla Pas'cal who's one of the hardest hitters I've ever seen, or hit away from Alice Bender who's insane at passing. I think we all challenged each other as we went on through the season.

"We got the win (against Caz in the final), and that was a crazy feeling. It was a huge relief off our shoulders, like all our hard work had paid off."

Oddly, it was one of the Lakers' few losses of the season that Mulroy thinks was Raddant's best individual performance. Facing eventual Class B section runner-up Marcellus on a hot mid-September day, Raddant racked up 14 kills and 16 digs as the Lakers lost a five-set thriller.

"Kate played pretty much every second of that game and did it all," Mulroy said. "She was serving, she played the back row, she played the front row. Kate really earned everything that game and worked her butt off, and I felt bad we lost because she worked so hard. But that's the one that really sticks out as her 'Wow' game."

Following graduation, Raddant plans to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she intends to continue her volleyball career on the Cougars' women's club team.

Mulroy said, when considering Raddant's departure, the Lakers will miss her reliability and impact on and off the court, and hopes her leadership style left a lasting impact on Skaneateles' up-and-comers.

For Raddant, who exits as a multi-time sectional champion and one of central New York's top players, her exit comes with satisfaction.

"Looking back on it, there's not really anything I would change," Raddant said. "As cheesy as it is to say, I left everything out on the court."

