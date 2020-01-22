Wamp drains buzzer-beating layup, Skaneateles boys basketball tops Cazenovia

Losers of two of its last three entering the game, Skaneateles hopes a win over state-ranked Cazenovia can be a boost entering the stretch run of the season. Skaneateles has also been featured in the Class B state rankings for most of the year, but the Lakers' standing has slipped after dropping games to Solvay and Syracuse Academy of Science earlier this month.

"We had a couple of stinkers there," Norris said. "I feel like we're righting the ship a little bit. Solvay we didn't play well, but SAS and Fowler we had a couple nice games. Our energy and our focus, if that's there I think we can play with anybody."

Skaneateles was in the driver's seat for most of the first quarter against Cazenovia, but the latter found itself ahead by a point after eight minutes.

Tyler DelFavero and Fouts hit 3-pointers late in the second quarter to put Skaneateles ahead 24-23 at halftime.

Skaneateles built its lead to eight points midway through the third quarter, but Cazenovia responded with its biggest run of the game. Outscoring Skaneateles 15-2 in the final four minutes of the third, Cazenovia entered the fourth with a five-point lead, 41-36.