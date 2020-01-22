Wamp drains buzzer-beating layup, Skaneateles boys basketball tops Cazenovia

SKANEATELES — It looked bleak for Skaneateles boys basketball with 38 seconds left when Cazenovia, already up by two, came up with an offensive rebound after a missed shot.
It looked even worse seconds later when Skaneateles came up with a steal, only to cough it up allowing Cazenovia to regain possession.
But two late free throws, a key defensive rebound and a last-second layup helped Skaneateles grind out a win. The host Lakers were able to defeat the visiting Lakers 48-46 Wednesday at Skaneateles High School.
Max Wamp was the game's hero, sinking a layup off a pass from Jack Whirtley to put Skaneateles ahead as time expired. Whirtley also drained two free throws with 29 seconds left that tied the score.
The play started with eight seconds left after Cazenovia missed a field goal attempt at the rim. Nate Fouts came up with the rebound, fired an outlet pass up to Whirtley. With only one Cazenovia defender back, Whirtley dished a pass to Wamp for an easy two points and the win.
What was an ugly, grind-it-out game ended pretty for Skaneateles.
"We got a stop when we needed it," Skaneateles coach Karl Norris said. "We always talk about turning stops into offense. We work on that a lot, getting out wide and making yourself available. It was a good spot for an easy transition bucket."
Losers of two of its last three entering the game, Skaneateles hopes a win over state-ranked Cazenovia can be a boost entering the stretch run of the season. Skaneateles has also been featured in the Class B state rankings for most of the year, but the Lakers' standing has slipped after dropping games to Solvay and Syracuse Academy of Science earlier this month.
"We had a couple of stinkers there," Norris said. "I feel like we're righting the ship a little bit. Solvay we didn't play well, but SAS and Fowler we had a couple nice games. Our energy and our focus, if that's there I think we can play with anybody."
Skaneateles was in the driver's seat for most of the first quarter against Cazenovia, but the latter found itself ahead by a point after eight minutes.
Tyler DelFavero and Fouts hit 3-pointers late in the second quarter to put Skaneateles ahead 24-23 at halftime.
Skaneateles built its lead to eight points midway through the third quarter, but Cazenovia responded with its biggest run of the game. Outscoring Skaneateles 15-2 in the final four minutes of the third, Cazenovia entered the fourth with a five-point lead, 41-36.
Ahead by two with 38 seconds remaining, Cazenovia's Ryan Romagnoli's 3-pointer was wide, but the ball bounced off Skaneateles' hands, giving possession back to Cazenovia. Skaneateles came up with the steal on the inbounds, but fumbled it away.
Skaneateles then sent Cazenovia to the free-throw line. After a miss, Whirtley came up with a rebound and was fouled. He knocked down both free throws, and less than 30 seconds later set up Wamp for the game-winner.
Fouts finished as Skaneateles' leading scorer with 16 points, while Whirtley was right on his tail with 15.
Now 11-3, Skaneateles figures to be a contender for the Section III Class B title. Norris concedes that Lowville (11-1) will likely be the favorite entering the tournament, but believes his team is one of a handful that could be in the mix.
"It looks like Lowville is the class of the section," Norris said. "That's kind of our goal is to get a shot at them. I think there's them, and then five or six other teams that have a chance. I think we're one of those five or six teams."
Skaneateles next plays at Jordan-Elbridge on Tuesday.
Sports reporter Justin Ritzel can be reached at 282-2257 or at justin.ritzel@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenRitz.