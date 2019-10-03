In its second year as an 8-man program, Weedsport's varsity football team is facing questions regarding its enlarged roster size that includes over 30 players.
Weedsport had long participated in Section III's Class D division, but the program suffered from lack of interest in recent years, culminating in the district's decision to drop down to 8-man football, instead of the traditional 11-man competition, on the eve of the 2018 season.
This year, Weedsport began the season with 35 players on its roster, a large amount for an 8-man program. Through two games, the Warriors are 2-0 and have outscored opposing teams 118-48.
Questions about the team's decision to remain in 8-man football prompted the Weedsport Central School District to post a statement on its website recently: "Student safety was the primary consideration in the decision to participate in the 8-man league again in 2019," the statement said.
Section III football schedules are typically formulated in the spring and released by the end of March, almost six months before football season begins. When Weedsport and a handful of other schools requested a drop to 8-man football after the start of fall practices last year, Section III's football committee scrambled to re-arrange its schedule to accomodate the last-minute changes.
To avoid a similar predicament in 2019, Section III set a deadline of Feb. 1 for football teams to declare their intent on remaining in the 8-man league or returning to 11-man. Programs that turned in their application to drop to 8-man or return to 11-man after the Feb. 1 deadline would not be eligible for postseason play.
According to Weedsport’s statement, only 21 students had committed to playing football by that deadline, but that total increased by 14 students when official practices began on Aug. 29.
“While our roster may be a bit larger than other schools in the league, I assure you that we made the decision to play 8-man with all the information we had at the time," said district Superintendent Shaun O'Connor in the statement. "We’re happy that the additional students signed up to play football, but we certainly did not expect it."
Section III rules state that any team with 40 or more players on its roster is required to play 11-man football. Weedsport said it remained in constant communication with Section III Executive Director John Rathbun regarding its increased roster after the Feb. 1 deadline.
“We acknowledge that there was a surge in participation after the Feb. 1 deadline following our successful 2018 campaign, and given that, there is certainly a case to be made to play 11-man football," O'Connor said. "However, given the deadline provided by the Section III Football Committee, our team remained in the 8-man league in 2019.”
In comparison to Weedsport's 35-player roster, the Warriors first two opponents this season, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown and Bishop Grimes, both list 25 players on the roster.
Weedsport also came under fire by at least one opposing coach in 2018 regarding its roster size. Last year, Weedsport dissolved its modified program midseason due to lack of players, but those modified players were invited to stand on the sideline during varsity games in full equipment, with the caveat that those players would not play in the games. While the official roster included 23 players, closer to 30 stood on the sideline.
In an August interview with The Citizen, Weedsport head coach Jon Sgarlata said dropping to 8-man last season "ended up being a life raft and it really saved us."
"We ended up being really successful, but the greater success was adding numbers into our program, adding enthusiasm in the halls at school and in the community," Sgarlata said. "For the future of the program ... I think 8-man football is the future for small schools, in Class D especially. It certainly fits us well but I think it fits the small-school kid very well.
"In terms of where our program's going to be in the future, who knows? But I know we're going to try and keep getting better and keep getting the best athletes in our school out to play football, and hopefully we can continue the string of success that they've had for decades here."