Weedsport announces 2022 hall of fame class

The Weedsport school district has announced its inductees to its Sports Hall of Fame class for 2022.

Weedsport will recognize the 2004 varsity football team and David James, a former employee of the school district.

The 2004 football team finished 13-0 and won the New York state Class D title. Along the way, the Warriors captured the OHSL Class D division and Section III title before taking down Tuckahoe in the state championship game.

Coached by Cal Mosher, the Warriors’ roster includes: Brad Bach, Brandon Bach, Brandon Magill, Jeff Williams, Mike Coolbaugh, Hiral Patidar, Adam Sweet, John Mietz, Adam Quigley, Kerry Green, Mike Case, Mike Maltese, Brandon Winslow, Steve Flynn, Tony Tabone, Jim Scarbrough, Bob Bradtke, Tyler Nevidomsky, Steve Whitcomb, Justin Forbes, and Ed Rooker.

During his career, James coached football, baseball and girls basketball. He also devoted time as a volunteer member of the school’s medical staff.

“There is no limit to the number of athletes who benefitted from his immediate care during a game, as well as from his follow-up after the injury. David’s concern and compassion was always evident, and deeply appreciated by athletes and parents alike,” the school district’s press release said.

